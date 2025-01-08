Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder opens up on Sheffield United contract situation after productive chats with Blades' new owners

Discussions are ongoing between Sheffield United and Chris Wilder over a new deal at Bramall Lane, the Blades boss has confirmed, after more lengthy chats with the club’s new owners this week. We revealed earlier this week that Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy would offer Wilder a new contract at his boyhood club, with those discussions now under way.

Wilder is not allowing his future to become a distraction to the Blades’ promotion bid but tying up deals for him and his staff will be the first big step taken by the Americans since their COH Sports group gained control of the club from former owner Prince Abdullah just before Christmas. Wilder’s Zoom call with the owners was primarily to discuss recruitment but they are involved and invested in the Blades and have been impressed with the work Wilder has done this season in establishing United firmly in the Championship promotion race.

Asked about his future on the eve of tomorrow night’s FA Cup clash with Cardiff City, Wilder - who was visibly emotional at the end of Saturday’s 2-1 win at his former club Watford, with his depleted side cutting the gap to league leaders Leeds United to just a single point - said: “That will take care of itself. I've said enough about that in terms of the feeling I had after the game on Saturday.

“How tough it has been for everyone over that short period and how I felt about the performance. I'm not going to apologise for how I felt about it and how feel about my club. But that will take care of itself.

“It's in good hands and discussions are ongoing with the football club and with [chief executive] Stephen Bettis, and the people who represent me. I don't need to get involved now, I just need to concentrate on the main event which is continuing the good work we've produced so far leading up to this cup game and then final 20 games of the season.”

Wilder signed an 18-month deal to return to Bramall Lane in December 2024 after the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom, and entered the final six months of that arrangement when 2025 began.