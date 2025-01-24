Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United close in on third signing of January transfer window as Hull City issue emphasised need

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s patience in their pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury is set to pay off as the Blades close in on their third signing of the January transfer window. The Foxes man, who recently switched his international allegiance to Bangladesh, was identified as United’s top midfield target before the window opened.

The Blades had alternative targets if the move for Choudhury proved beyond them, including Southampton man Shea Charles after his loan spell at city rivals Wednesday was cut short. But United did not make a serious play for the 21-year-old, we understand, ahead of him returning to Wednesday yesterday on another loan deal until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we revealed earlier this month the Blades also retained an interest in Tommy Doyle, their former loan star who is on the periphery at Wolves and could be pushed even further down the pecking order if Vitor Pereira adds to his squad further before the window slams shut.

But United could not afford to play the waiting game much longer, with their central midfield partnership against Hull City last night - consisting of 20-year-old Sydie Peck and left-back Harrison Burrows - only further highlighted the need for United to strengthen in that area as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choudhury is understood to be due to begin a medical this weekend at United, with Chris Wilder hoping to have the deal tied up well in advance of their next Championship assignment, away at Derby County next weekend, after which they will turn their attentions towards a right-back and centre-half to complete their January business.