Rival boss details transfer bid for Sheffield United attacker - and confirms Chris Wilder response

Rotherham United made a transfer approach for Sheffield United youngster Ryan Oné earlier this month - but the top Scottish talent won’t be making the move to the Blades’ local rivals, it seems. Oné has been pushed further down the pecking order at Bramall Lane after the signing of Tom Cannon earlier this week.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed some exposure to first-team football this season, scoring his first senior goal to kickstart a remarkable comeback away at Bristol City late last year. But he remains very raw in terms of senior football and a loan may do him good, with Blades boss Chris Wilder admitting to The Star recently that One and fellow youngster Louie Marsh who may be allowed out before this current window shuts.

One of the clubs linked with physical forward One were the Millers, with the attraction obvious of letting the Scottish youth international move just down the Parkway but retain the home comforts he currently enjoys. But a move looks unlikely, with Millers boss Steve Evans opening up on his admiration for the former Hamilton man.

“We enquired about him a week or two ago,” Evans said, via our sister ‘paper the Rotherham Advertiser. “Chris said then that he was not letting the boy out. I checked with Chris this morning. He's a top talent and we would have loved to have had him here. I would have particularly liked it because he's a Scot, like me. I've lost my Braveheart in Jamie McCart! I need another one.”