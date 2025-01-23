Ben Brereton Diaz could make his home ‘debut’ for Sheffield United against Hull City tomorrow after returning to the Blades, while there are question marks over Tom Cannon’s availability for the Bramall Lane clash. Cannon had to be signed, sealed and delivered by 12pm on Thursday to be eligible to face the Tigers.

With no confirmation yet of whether that deadline was met it leaves uncertainty over Cannon’s involvement while there are other conundrums for boss Chris Wilder - including whether to throw Vini Souza straight back into midfield after his recent injury, and with no other specialist options to choose from.

With all that in mind we tasked our man to select the side he expects could be picked tomorrow night - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?

1 . Michael Cooper Unfortunate that he wasn't better protected by his defence for the Swansea goal on Tuesday night after making a great reaction save and everything else he did, he did with his usual composure | Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . Femi Seriki A big decision on the right but I've plumped for Seriki over Alfie Gilchrist after his great cameo at Swansea. He offers so much more going forward and with United expected to be on the front foot it makes a lot of sense. Hopefully United can get ahead and then Gilchrist can come on to shore things up | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic The two centre-halves on United's books at the minute have to play with no reinforcements in the building just yet Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . Jack Robinson But in fairness to Ahmedhodzic and Robinson, they'd deserve to keep their places on current form even if there were other options available | Sportimage Photo Sales