Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday face off in the Steel City Derby this weekend

Former Sheffield United man Chris Basham has said Chris Wilder will ensure his players know the importance of winning the Steel City Derby this weekend. The Blades face rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Basham, 36, was part of Wilder’s side who won 4-2 at Hillsborough back in 2017. Leon Clarke found the net twice that day, whilst John Fleck and Mark Duffy were on the score sheet.

Sheffield United have drawn their last three matches with Sheffield Wednesday 0-0. They haven’t played each other for five years though.

Speaking ahead of the game, Basham has said, as per Football Heaven on BBC Radio Sheffield: “I’m thinking back to when I used to play Sheffield Wednesday, the feeling of the city and the animosity of it all, getting yourself pumped and ready to obviously make the red and white side proud.

“I remember the feeling of getting off the bus at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough and getting pelters from the fans. It was horrible and then you’re obviously with the lads in that small dressing room. They are great memories but they were tough games. They (Wednesday) were very hard to break down at the time and you obviously don’t want to let team down and get beat or make a mistake.”

When asked what it is like to win the derby back in 2017, he said: “You can feel like you can go out and about in Sheffield. You feel a lot more composed and better. The manager Chris Wilder lives in Sheffield, he’s born and bred, he understands it. We had a captain in Billy Sharp who’s obviously a Sheffield United lad as well. The gaffer knows how big it is and he will be pushing the lads to make them realise how big this game is.

“I think if you put Sheffield Wednesday’s team at the time we went there on paper, there was a scare factor. They had been in the Championship pushing for play-offs and promotion to the Premier League. We had a good set of players and team but when we went to 2-2, I thought we were done. I thought we were down and out.

“The crowd was rocking, we all know, we’ve all seen the video. (Mark) Duffy knows how it feels to score that momentous goal. To be so flat and dead on our feet to come back and see the fans like they were with the ‘bounce’, it was a crazy feeling to win and to see all the Sheffield Wednesday fans in the boozers and us banging on the windows. That feeling was just amazing.”

Sheffield United won 2-1 away at Bristol City on Wednesday night so will be in confident mood. Ryan Oné and Harrison Burrows scored two late goals at Ashton Gate.

Wilder’s men are sat in 2nd place in the table behind Sunderland and have won their last three outings on the spin. Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, beat Norwich City 2-0 at home last time out.