Chris Wilder addresses Gus Hamer situation and role after transfer admission raised eyebrows

Gustavo Hamer, the Sheffield United forward, raised eyebrows amongst some Blades supporters recently when an interview with an overseas media outlet was broadcast recently in which he expressed his desire to play for his boyhood club again before he hangs up his boots. Hamer came through the ranks at Feyenoord as a youngster before moving to England with tomorrow’s opponents, Coventry City.

The forward has established himself as a real fans’ favourite at Bramall Lane since his arrival, as a replacement for Sander Berge after his sale to Burnley, and he has continued the good personal form of his debut season this time around, scoring seven goals and adding five assists in the Blades’ promotion push.

He will face his former club tomorrow evening looking to add to that tally, amid a bit of noise created by his comments in an interview with Viaplay. "Feyenoord is still my club and I watch every game,” he admitted. “I would really like to end up at Feyenoord. That would be really great.”

We understand that the admission was a throwaway comment in response to a question about his boyhood club, somewhat akin to Kyle Walker’s stated ambition to pull on the Blades shirt again before he calls time on his own illustrious playing career.

Hamer has impressed this season playing off the left, which has also sparked debate amongst some supporters who wonder if he would be more effective playing in a more central attacking role similar to that often occupied by another former Coventry man, summer signing Callum O’Hare.

Asked ahead of the Coventry clash if he would like to continue working with Hamer going forward, boss Chris Wilder said: “One hundred per cent. He's a great guy, he's a major personality in the group. We talked about bringing personality and character back into the group at the start of the season and he's front and centre of that. Of course it helps when we're winning games but he enjoys the position he plays in.

“He's not stuck on the left, like people think he is. He doesn't really want to play in the No.10, how some people may think he does. I want to put him on the pitch in an area he enjoys and he enjoys coming off the left and roaming, and producing the assists and goals he's produced.

“He wouldn't play at the level he is if he wasn't enjoying his football. He's a popular player with the supporters because of his attitude and approach to the game and his contribution to the team has been immense.”

Hamer’s work on the ball speaks for itself, as one of the most creative players in the Championship, but his work out of possession has also endeared himself to supporters who recognise him - despite being born in Brazil rather than Birley - as a perfect United-type of player.

“He's only on about 12 bookings this season!” Wilder laughed in agreement. “I try not to encourage him but he's a competitive and emotional player, he wears his heart on his sleeve and we really enjoy working with him.

“He's producing some top performances and he'll be really looking forward to Friday night, as we all are. These are the games that big players turn up for, and we've got some big players. And there are some big games between now and the end of the season, but they don't come any bigger than Friday night.”