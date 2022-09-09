After confirming the hamstring injury Max Lowe sustained during last weekend’s win over Hull City, which propelled his team back to the top of the Championship table, is more serious than first suspected, Heckingbottom has lost another left-sided player from his squad.

With only striker Billy Sharp expected to leave the treatment room before the upcoming international break, United’s defence has been particularly affected by the fitness crisis currently engulfing Bramall Lane.

Chris Basham could be a key man for Sheffield United moving forward: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Speaking before this weekend’s fixture programme was postponed by the English Football League following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Heckingbottom said: “We haven’t got the luxury of changing things around at the moment, as we usually would do. We might have to be creative. But we’ll still have the same standards and objectives.”

Heckingbottom warned that any change of formation must not be used as an excuse for a drop in standards. The 44-year-old has deployed a back three for the majority of his time in charge. But he could be forced to switch to a four man rearguard to compensate for the loss of Lowe, who is set to be re-examined by a consultant next week.

“We know we are potentially increasing the risk of more injuries by not being able to change the team about,” Heckingbottom said. “And then there’s mental fatigue to consider too, although we still want to keep that usual fire and intensity we have.”