Missing a dozen senior players because of injury, the visitors retained their position at the top of the Championship table despite losing 3-1 at the bet365 Stadium. Although Heckingbottom had earlier indicated that Sander Berge and George Baldock would miss the match with knee and muscle complaints respectively, Bogle’s absence less than a week after making his comeback from a lengthy absence raised concerns he could be set for another period on the sidelines.

But speaking after watching United suffer their second straight defeat, following Tuesday’s loss to Queens Park Rangers at home, Heckingbottom said: “Jayden, his knee has swelled up. We had it scanned and he’s fine. Whether or not he’s had a reaction, maybe to what’s in it, I don’t know. But everyone is delighted with how the operation went and how he is now. The medical team are fine with it.”

Again forced to change both the formation and the strategy which delivered so much success before the international break, United’s coaching staff admitted the game “wouldn’t look like we wanted it to look like,” according to Heckingbottom. They fell behind when Ben Wilmot opened the scoring for City, before Rhian Brewster claimed his first of the season to draw United level. However, goals in added time at the end of each half, from former United defender Phil Jagielka and substitute Liam Delap, lifted Alex Neil’s men five places to 15th. James McAtee, on loan from Manchester City, limped off before Delap’s finish. Despite immediately signalling to the bench that he needed to come off, Heckingbottom later insisted McAtee was suffering from cramp.

“We knew we wouldn’t be as defensively sound as usual, that we’d be more open,” said Heckingbottom, who hopes United’s fitness issues ease ahead of next Saturday’s match against Blackpool. “But still, to concede two from set plays was disappointing. It became a basketball game at one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom cuts a frustrated figure at Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We battled, tried and showed some spirit but I didn’t feel there was a goal in us towards the end.”