Despite remaining at the top of the Championship table, above second-placed Norwich City on goal difference, United have lost two and drawn one of their three outings since the international break.

That sudden drop in form can almost certainly be attributed to the disruption a spate of injuries have caused to Heckingbottom’s squad, with around a dozen senior players missing last weekend’s visit to Stoke City because of fitness issues.

Although he believes the tactics opponents employ against his side will still be influenced by their results across the season as a whole, United’s manager also accepts Michael Appleton’s strategy is likely to focus upon testing the lines of communication across a rearguard shorn of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jayden Bogle, George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Max Lowe, Ciaran Clark and Jack Robinson.

“The job for us is to give everything,” Heckingbottom said. “We know teams are going to be coming to us on the counter. We know that’s something they’re going to be working very hard on for a host of different reasons. We always try and put pressure on the opposition, no matter what and that’s not going to change. But there’s also things we are going to have to be aware of, really aware of, going forward.”

That is likely to be a reference to Heckingbottom’s suspicions that Blackpool, Coventry City and Norwich, who United are also scheduled to face ahead of their trip to West Bromwich Albion at the end of the month, could be tempted to be more expansive than might otherwise be the case unless his players regain their poise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United were forced to shelve Heckingbottom’s preferred 3-5-2 system at the bet365 Stadium, after seeing wing-backs Jayden Bogle and George Baldock both ruled-out of the game because of fitness issues. Teenager Sai Sachdev was handed his debut during the closing stages, replacing another young defender - Kyron Gordon.

“We still want to try and take it to people,” Heckingbottom said, “While also knowing that they are going to try and do to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad