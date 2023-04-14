As Dozy Mmobuosi’s wait to discover if he will become Sheffield United’s new owner enters yet another month, Paul Heckingbottom has stressed the importance of his relationship with the club’s chief executive Steve Bettis as he attempts to deliver top-flight football to Bramall Lane.

Despite being forced to overcome a series of obstacles, including the Nigerian entrepreneur’s protracted takeover and a transfer embargo imposed by the English Football League, Heckingbottom and his squad enter tomorrow’s game against Cardiff City second in the table and five points clear of third placed Luton Town.

Given the uncertainty surrounding United’s future direction, which has been exacerbated by their position in the rankings, Heckingbottom acknowledged the directions he receives from Bettis have proved crucial of late; particularly given that he has deliberately removed himself from the board’s negotiations with Mmobuosi in order to concentrate on trying to secure automatic promotion.

Sheffield United chief executive Steve Bettis (right) with owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

“It’s vitally important, my understanding with Steve,” the United manager told The Star. “He came down to watch an under-18’s game here recently. We might talk about things that no one else chats about, if you get my drift.”

“Being where we are, he agrees with me when I say that I don’t want to be distracted by anything,” Heckingbottom added. “He keeps me updated when he can, when it’s necessary. If we can, we also bounce ideas off each other.”

Being sanctioned by the governing body has also effectively prevented United from negotiating new contracts with those players who are set to become free agents at the end of the season. Although fresh terms can be offered, present owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his directors must seek EFL approval before signing-off any fresh terms. With only six matches remaining on their Championship schedule and a visit to Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals also looking on the horizon, Heckingbottom has taken the decision to suspend the preliminary discussions he held with several members of his squad towards the end of last year. Joint-leading goalscorer Oli McBurnie, captain Billy Sharp, experienced defender Enda Stevens and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham are among those who could shortly become free agents, although sources at United stress they inserted 12 month extension clauses into their existing agreements.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is preparing his team to face Cardiff City

Mmobuosi, who founded agri fintech company Tingo, is understood to have first made contact with Prince Abdullah towards the end of last year. After being asked for more evidence to support his candidacy by the EFL, the 43-year-old recently presented them with further details about his proof of funding as well as documents outlining his business model. Rick Parry, the EFL’s chair, told a parliamentary select committee last month that Mmobuosi must demonstrate he not only has the money to purchase United but also ensure they remain solvent for a couple of seasons before his organisation greenlights a change of control.

Speaking as United applied the finishing touches to their assignment against City, Heckingbottom stressed that events off the pitch will not cause a distraction on it, saying: “Steve, like me, he wants to motivate people and the message is the same: We are chasing promotion. Anyone would snap your hand off to be in the position we are in right now.”

Dozy Mmobuosi wants to buy Sheffield United