Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has told The Star he is refusing to offer any more indications about which members of his squad will be offered contracts next season until the fate of the club’s push for automatic promotion is known.

With Dozy Mmobuosi’s proposed and protracted takeover also complicating the situation, Heckingbottom has taken a conscious decision to focus on trying to deliver results on the pitch rather than address its internal housekeeping.

Second in the Championship table and five points clear of third placed Luton Town ahead of tomorrow’s game against Cardiff City, Heckingbottom confirmed he had opened preliminary discussions with some of those players he plans to keep earlier this term before postponing those talks.

Oli McBurnie (right) and James McAtee (centre) are tied to Sheffield United until the end of the season: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“We had got to the stage where we were offering deals and discussions,” he said, suggesting that some who could become free agents this summer are aware they are part of his future plans. “There were lots of different things going on. At the moment, though, we don’t know the full ins and outs of the finance. If we get to where we want to be, then it would be totally different. So we’ll see.”

Fourteen players, including loanees Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Ciaran Clark, are set to move on at the end of the present campaign. Oli McBurnie, John Fleck, captain Billy Sharp and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who will miss the meeting with City through suspension, are also poised to become free agents although sources at Bramall Lane stress many of the soon-to-expire agreements include extension clauses loaded in United’s favour.

“Right now, because of where we are, it’s all about trying to get the results we need,” Heckingbottom said. “Nothing more. Nothing else. It’s all on the next match.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Although Mmobuosi’s negotiations with United’s current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - coupled with the English Football League’s protracted investigation into the Nigerian’s source of funding and business model - have complicated Heckingbottom’s attempts to plan for the future, the situation his employers find themselves in behind the scenes is the biggest obstacle standing between him and an actionable development strategy. Earlier this year, United were placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL. That has yet to be lifted, meaning Heckingbottom and the board must receive approval from the governing body before offering fresh terms.

City make the journey to South Yorkshire in 21st position and are fighting against relegation after losing four of their last seven outings. United, who face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next weekend, have six league assignments remaining on their schedule this season. The next four of those, including the meeting with the visitors from Wales, are on home soil.

Suggesting defender Max Lowe could return to the starting eleven after recovering from illness, Heckingbottom said: “This game is as big for Cardiff as it is for us. That's why nothing is a given, Cardiff will want the points and they need the points as much as we do, albeit for a different reason. We are not taking any game lightly at all.”

Sheffield United's prospective new owner Dozy Mmobuosi