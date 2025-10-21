Chris Wilder hails Sheffield United's "perfect example" as Blades strike right balance v Blackburn Rovers

Harrison Burrows is a “perfect example” of the character Chris Wilder is looking for in his Sheffield United side, he admitted tonight after watching the left-back come off the bench to play a key role in a 3-1 victory at Blackburn Rovers.

Burrows was the fall guy in United’s last away game before tonight, missing a late penalty away at Hull City, but redeemed himself by putting the Blades 2-1 ahead before picking out Tyrese Campbell to score a third and put the game to bed in injury time at Ewood Park.

The former Peterborough United man has been below the high standards he set last season after arriving at Bramall Lane and lost his place of late to Sam McCallum. But his display off the bench here will give Wilder some valuable food for thought, as well as displaying the mental toughness the manager is seeking in his squad.

“That's a perfect example,” said Wilder of Burrows’ display. “We talked about it on Saturday, when he came on to the pitch. We have to make some decisions. Players that we had last season are not finding that form, and he wasn't the only one.

“Sometimes you have to come out to give yourself a little bit of a breather. It goes under the radar that it's only his second season in the Championship. Sydie Peck’s second season in the Championship. [Djibril] Soumare is still a young player.

“We have other players as well, like Michael Cooper who’s in his second or third season in the Championship. These things happen when you lose games of football. There's an effect on the belief and the confidence, which there obviously was when we walked through the door.

“They were a confused group and to straighten it out is not overnight. Sometimes you have to make those decisions. If I didn't think that Harrison could do a job for us, I wouldn't have put him on the pitch when we were making that decision to change it up with Sam.

“Sam deserved his opportunity and he's played really well, but we felt we needed a little bit more from that position second half. We felt we could hurt him down that side. Obviously, Harrison's taken his goal great and hopefully he’s getting back to where he was last season.”

Three more big points, following on from Saturday’s first home win of the season against Watford, saw United move out of the bottom three and restore a bit more belief that this season is not over already after a disastrous start.

"It was important we moved on from Saturday,” Wilder added. "I am learning about my team. We are not there yet and the finished article, but it’s a good learning curve for me as well and hopefully them to know what I am after.

"I know there are a few in the changing room already who know that and there are a few that haven’t. I’m still learning about the team and this is another step forward that we talked about. On nights like this, you always feel a bit better as you have to go through certain different challenges. We had to get ourselves out of a not-so-great position, and we did that.”