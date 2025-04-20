Sheffield United know they must beat Burnley on Monday evening if they are to stand any realistic chance of automatic promotion, with the Blades needing to close a five-point gap on their hosts and fellow top-two rivals Leeds United. Chris Wilder’s side arrested a dismal three-game losing streak by beating Cardiff City on Friday but need to produce one of their biggest performances to keep that momentum going.

United battled past Cardiff in the absence of Harry Clarke, who was surprisingly left out of the matchday squad having only just returned from injury, while opening goalscorer Gus Hamer hobbled off close to full-time. Easter Monday hosts Burnley haven’t lost a single game at home all season but Scott Parker also has fitness issues to manage.

Both sets of fans will have an eye on Leeds’ meeting with Stoke tomorrow before their teams go head-to-head in a massive clash. And ahead of all the drama, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

Jordan Beyer - out Hasn't featured since December 2023 and has twice undergone knee surgery. Has been back in some training but a long way off returning.

Manuel Benson - out Expected to remain unavailable, having picked up an ankle injury in training earlier this month.

Bashir Humphreys - out The on-loan Chelsea defender will be out for 'some time' after picking up a quad injury before February's 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Enock Agyei - out Set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after reportedly picking up another serious injury.