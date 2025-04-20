Sheffield United know they must beat Burnley on Monday evening if they are to stand any realistic chance of automatic promotion, with the Blades needing to close a five-point gap on their hosts and fellow top-two rivals Leeds United. Chris Wilder’s side arrested a dismal three-game losing streak by beating Cardiff City on Friday but need to produce one of their biggest performances to keep that momentum going.
United battled past Cardiff in the absence of Harry Clarke, who was surprisingly left out of the matchday squad having only just returned from injury, while opening goalscorer Gus Hamer hobbled off close to full-time. Easter Monday hosts Burnley haven’t lost a single game at home all season but Scott Parker also has fitness issues to manage.
Both sets of fans will have an eye on Leeds’ meeting with Stoke tomorrow before their teams go head-to-head in a massive clash. And ahead of all the drama, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.