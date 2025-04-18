Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United player ratings v Cardiff City

Goals in either half from Gustavo Hamer and sub Ben Brereton Diaz gave Sheffield United a much-needed victory over Cardiff City after a week from hell saw them become rank outsiders for automatic promotion. The Blades were looking to get back on the horse after a dismal run of three successive defeats, and kicked off knowing that Burnley had beaten nine-man Watford in the day’s early game.

But a few nerves were calmed when United went ahead through a great flicked finish from Gus Hamer, after Tyrese Campbell’s shot had been deflected into his path. Hamer went close to doubling his and United’s tally for the day when he struck the base of a Cardiff post soon after with a free-kick, while Will Fish had a good chance to equalise later in the day but blazed over the bar.

Cardiff took the game deep without really testing United goalkeeper Michael Cooper before sub Brereton Diaz, on his birthday, made the game safe late on with a close-range finish. Here’s how we rated United’s players at Bramall Lane...

Michael Cooper 6

Made one straightforward catch when Meite headed straight at him, watched a little nervously as Fish fired over his crossbar and was otherwise a virtual spectator for the entire game

Hamza Choudhury 7

Preferred at right back to Femi Seriki and although that decision offered United more defensive solidarity, it came at the expense of the attacking impetus that Seriki offers and there were a few times when Choudhury had acres of space in front of him but instead had to turn back or pass square.

His defensive abilities came into their own at 1-0, however, when Ahmedhodzic was caught in two minds and Alves was sent clear, only to be disposessed by a perfectly-timed slide tackle from the Leicester loanee who simply had to get it right, and did. Walked a nervy tightrope for his last 15 minutes or so after being booked for bringing down O’Dowda before he made way for Seriki

Anel Ahmedhodzic 7

The big Bosnian owed a debt of gratitude to Choudhury for that key intervention after he was caught between sticking and twisting and instead neither got the ball nor tracked Alves who was free on Cooper’s goal but for Choudhury’s tackle. He was more assertive early in the second half with a superb sliding challenge to snuff out a promising Cardiff attack

Rob Holding 7.5

The Palace loanee made a rare start with Robinson only fit enough for the bench after a hamstring issue and there were some inevitable signs of ring-rust early on, as Meite got the better of him only for Holding to recover well. But otherwise it was a solid display from the former Arsenal man, who was also neat and tidy in possession and sprayed the ball about nicely on a couple of occasions.

He went down with what could have been cramp with a fair portion of the game still to go but to his credit he soldiered on and completed 85 minutes, which will have been good for him as he looks to get his career back on track following a stop-start period of his career at Palace that has been more stop than start. Replaced by Robinson late on

Harrison Burrows 6

The left-back looked to get forward when he could but his main outlet in the first half was a curling pass down the left touchline to find Campbell or, more often, win some territory when a Cardiff man came across and headed out of play. More involved in the second half and forced a save from Horvath with a venomous shot from a tight angle after Campbell had released him in space

Sydie Peck 7

A solid display from the young man in midfield, who highlighted his growing maturity with a wonderful touch to kill the ball dead as it dropped out of the sky rather than just hopelessly punt it forward as many others would have done.

He has a very promising habit of adapting to the situation of the game around him and although he makes mistakes, as all young players do, he has been one of the success stories of the season, for my money.

Had a couple of late chances for his first Blades goal but in the first instance he couldn’t quite get the ball out of his feet to shoot, before his flicked header from the recycled cross was saved by Horvath

Vini Souza 7.5

Skipper for the day in Robinson’s absence, he looked up for it from the first whistle with a hefty couple of aerial challenges inside the first 30 seconds or so but showed the other side of his game as well with a lovely ball which sent Rak-Sakyi free, before a combination of defender and goalkeeper snuffed out the danger - although there was a sense that it was more by luck than judgement.

A proper battling performance from the big Brazilian in midfield, well worthy of the captain’s armband before he handed it over to Robinson when he came onto the field

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 6

Kept his place after scoring at Plymouth at the weekend but had a rocky start here, surrendering possession cheaply a couple of times when United had targeted a controlled and aggressive start to try and banish the hangover of three successive defeats.

He threatened to set the game alight with a lovely touch and turn to leave Mannsverk for dead but then as he ran at pace towards the Cardiff defence, he lost his footing and the chance went begging. In the space of 10 seconds or so it summed up his career so far - a flash of inspiration followed by an element of frustration.

He surely should have had a penalty when a nice bit of skill saw him beat a couple of men before he was dragged back by O’Dowda, but Rak-Sakyi perhaps didn’t make enough of it and gave ref Harrington an excuse to wave play on rather than make a big decision. Replaced by birthday boy Brereton Diaz

Rhian Brewster 6

Came in for O’Hare in the No.10 role and had some bright flashes of influence on the ball but he couldn’t really impose himself on the game at times despite a few good sights of the ball down the right channel. Replaced by O’Hare

Gus Hamer 8

Below his best at Plymouth but looked to make amends here, with crisp passing and busy movement leading to United’s opener as he cleverly followed Campbell’s deflected shot and then deftly placed the ball between Horvath’s legs with the outside of his boot when many others would have snatched at the chance with their weaker foot and either ballooned it over or hit the ‘keeper.

That was his ninth of the season so far and he almost made it 10 shortly after when his well-struck free-kick left Horvath stranded, but bounced back off the base of the left-hand post and went behind to safety. He was a constant nuisance to the Cardiff defence after that as he ran from deep, and may have run himself into the ground a little as he went down and had some treatment before making way - hopefully more as a precaution

Tyrese Campbell 6

United’s top scorer came back into the side from the start as one of four changes from Plymouth but it was an inauspicious start as he skewed a cross over the Cardiff bar under no pressure, and then had a miracle recovery to chase Hamer’s pass after going down looking for a free-kick.

He was involved in United’s opener as his shot was deflected into Hamer’s path and almost picked up another assist in the second half when he fed Burrows, whose shot was saved. Replaced just after the hour mark by former Bluebird Kieffer Moore

Subs: Kieffer Moore 6

Came on for Campbell and had a decent sight of goal after being sent clear by Hamer but a recovering defender just managed to get across and deflect his shot wide. Had a hand in the goal for Brereton Diaz as he won the ball back high and saw his shot deflected into his fellow sub’s path. Also used: O’Hare, Brereton Diaz, Robinson, Seriki