Chris Wilder's warning to "big favourites" Burnley as Sheffield United look to do what no other team has done

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has warned promotion rivals Burnley that “nothing is won on current form” as his Blades side look to do what no other side has managed to do in the Championship this season. United travel to Turf Moor on Monday realistically needing to win to keep their outside automatic promotion hopes alive.

That will be no easy task, considering Burnley have not lost on home soil all season and have a ridiculous defensive record that the Blades will have to look to breach. But Wilder insisted that his side will travel over the Pennines in confident mood, with their own form away from home leading the division before recent defeats at Oxford and Plymouth put huge dents in their promotion ambitions.

“It's going to be a hell of a game, but we're confident,” Wilder said. “We've got belief in what we've done. Our away record before Oxford and Plymouth was outstanding, and we're going to have to produce a performance on Monday night.

“There are nine points to play for and the gap is five. Who would have thought we'd have lost three games? We just have to take care of our preparation and make sure we put a top performance in. As you've seen in the history of football, games aren't won in current form or by teams that are at home.

“It can be unpredictable at times. We'll go into it as chasers and they'll be big favourites, because of their form and their results over a long period of time. And our recent form and results. But it's not decided on that and we have to upset the odds and do what we need to do for our football club.”

Asked how impressed he has been with Burnley, who are only second behind leaders Leeds on 91 points with the Blades going to 86 after beating Cardiff City on Friday evening, Wilder responded: "I should imagine they're impressed with us as well. They're a decent side on a decent run. Their defence has been very good."

Goals in either half from the irrepressible Gus Hamer and sub Ben Brereton Diaz gave United, and Wilder, a welcome three points after a trio of losses in the space of a week. “You want to dominate the ball, which I thought we did,” Wilder added.

“I thought there were some really good performances and the back four were solid. We were nice and disciplined on the counter-attack and we never really gave anything up. Being uber-critical we possibly should have found a few more moments in the final bit.

“But the approach was take the handbrake off and let's have a go - play with personality, play with energy but most importantly play with belief. I thought we ticked all those boxes.”