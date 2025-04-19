Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Holding gives Sheffield United boss food for thought ahead of Burnley clash amid Gus Hamer fitness concern

Rob Holding has given Chris Wilder some welcome food for thought when it comes to his team selection for Monday night’s blockbuster trip to promotion rivals Burnley. The Crystal Palace loanee made a rare start for the Blades against Cardiff City yesterday, after Jack Robinson was left on the bench after suffering a hamstring complaint.

Many Blades fans had been calling for Holding to start anyway given Robinson’s recent form but the fitness situation forced Wilder’s hand and Holding’s class and experience told as he and Anel Ahmedhodzic protected goalkeeper Michael Cooper superbly in a 2-0 Blades victory.

That keeps United just about in the automatic promotion picture ahead of Monday’s trip to Turf Moor, in which an away victory would really blow open the top-two race once again. Holding made way near the end of the Cardiff victory, to be replaced by Robinson, and he will now be assessed to determine whether he can go again against the Clarets.

“He didn't train on Monday, or Tuesday and Wednesday,” Wilder said of Robinson. “He was down to train yesterday but he wasn't 100 per cent and we needed 100 per cent today. It wasn't ideal for Rob because he hasn't played a lot of football.

“But he showed his experience and his quality, and the reason why he was at such a top club for a long time. You don't get contract after contract at those clubs if you're a bang average player.

“He's a popular boy, he looks after himself and we['re going to have to wait and see if he can go again on Monday. But he played a part in the clean sheet and he'll be delighted with his contribution. But we have to make sure that he’s right [for Burnley].

“We talk about picking the right team, so I've got to look at how he is physically because it was only his second start for us. Energy is going to be a big one for us because of the game and the pace and the intensity it will be played at.

“Everyone's up for selection, everyone's got a part to play but I'm delighted we took care of business. To get back to winning ways, for everyone, is big, most importantly for the supporters. Let's see what we can do on Monday.”

What Chris Wilder said about Gus Hamer’s fitness ahead of Sheffield United v Burnley

Unitedites were given something of a fitness concern when key man Gus Hamer, who scored the Blades’ opening goal and hit the post with a free-kick later on but then limped off after taking a whack to his shin. But Wilder did not seem too concerned about the fitness of his main creative outlet.

“I think there were a few late on,” he said. “I thought the energy he injected into the game was amazing. Vini was hobbling about again but he'll be better for another 90 minutes. Preparation is massive now, players have got to prepare to win and we've got to set the team up in the right way.

“It's going to be a hell of a game but we're confident, we've got belief in what we've done. Our away record before Oxford and Plymouth was outstanding, and we're going to have to produce a performance on Monday night.”