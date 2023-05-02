Sheffield United could soon have a big decision to make over the immediate future of one of their highly-rated youngsters, who is attracting interest from at least a dozen clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Teenage striker Will Osula is on the radar of a number of lower-division sides who are keen to take him on loan next season, after his first consistent experience of senior football at Derby County was cut short early in January.

The 19-year-old was recalled to Bramall Lane after Reda Khadra returned to Brighton and then joined United’s final-day opponents Birmingham City, with United’s transfer embargo preventing boss Paul Heckingbottom bringing in a replacement for the German youngster.

Osula’s only taste of senior football for United this season so far has been as a 73rd-minute substitute away at Burnley last month but coaching staff are impressed with the progress he has made since coming back from Pride Park, with the experience of training with the likes of Billy Sharp at Shirecliffe only beneficial for the likes of Osula and fellow youngster Daniel Jebbison.

Osula signed a professional deal at United two summers ago and made his debut for Denmark’s U19s last summer after impressing for United’s U23 side. His immediate future is likely to depend on United’s recruitment this summer after their return to the Premier League, but both Jebbison and Osula may have the chance to audition for a place in Paul Heckingbottom’s attacking armoury when the top-flight season begins in August.

If either are pushed down the pecking order by any potential arrivals, United may take the decision that they are best served playing games out on loan - as Jebbison has previously also done, at Burton Albion. And if that is the path chosen for either, United will have their pick of potential suitors who have already registered their interest and will have the luxury of being able to choose the club they feel are the best fit - based on a range of factors, including playing style and plans to develop the starlet.

