A former Sheffield United loan flop is set to make another temporary move to the Championship, according to reports this morning.

Charlie Goode, who played twice for the Blades on loan from Brentford last season before returning to London, made his return from the injury issue that ended his stay at Bramall Lane late last year and is now being lined up for a switch to United’s Championship rivals Blackpool, according to our sister title LondonWorld.

Goode has reportedly been given the go-ahead to leave and Blackpool, who appointed Mick McCarthy as their new boss last week after sacking Michael Appleton, need a centre-half.

The 27-year-old has played only 20 times for the Bees since moving from Northampton Town in the summer of 2020. He made his Blades debut off the bench in a 4-0 hammering of Swansea, with his full debut coming against Blackburn – and being cut short, after a straight red card for a horror challenge on future Blades loanee Reda Khadra.

