Baffling decisions, Reda Khadra and a dream in the balance - Final verdict on Sheffield United's defeat at Coventry

The Blades look a far cry from the swashbuckling, swaggering side that stormed to the top of the table before the international break and have picked up just two points from the last 15 available.

The faltering form of those around them has minimised the damage and United go into this weekend’s clash against fellow promotion hopefuls Norwich City only two points adrift of leaders QPR.

But there was more injury bad news at the CBS Arena as one of their key men this season became the latest to join the walking wounded, putting his involvement at next month’s World Cup in some doubt.

Here are some of the talking points to emerge from defeat in the Midlands…

You have to feel for Rhys

What a moment for the impressive young Blade Rhys Norrington-Davies, one of United's shining lights this season, to suffer an injury, with around a month to go until the start of the World Cup.

James McAtee of Sheffield United looks dejected following defeat at Coventry City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The Welshman went down and straight away looked to be in real trouble. He signalled straight to the bench after going down and left the pitch on a stretcher, holding his head in his hands.

It is another bitter blow for the Blades in the injury stakes but that's nothing compared to the potential disappointment for the player, if he does indeed miss out on going to Qatar.

It's still too early to ascertain the exact nature of the injury but the early signs don't look good. And with Wales going to only their second World Cup since 1958, it's not as if these opportunities come around every four years for the men in red. Fingers crossed Norrington-Davies' news isn't as bad as first feared - for the Blades, but especially for him.

Adam Davies

Adam Davies of Sheffield United applauds the fans after the game at Coventry: Darren Staples / Sportimage

It was a better night for another Welshman in Adam Davies, but not by a lot. Making his long-awaited debut for the Blades in Wes Foderingham's absence, he could have taken a deckchair out onto the CBS Arena pitch for the first 70 minutes before making a smart save for his first involvement in a Blades shirt.

He looked good value for a debut clean sheet until Basham brought down Gyokeres and although he went the right way for the penalty, you can't lay that at Davies' door for not stopping it.

United may have issues elsewhere but they have a remarkably able deputy for Foderingham in the experienced Welshman, and the Blades look in good hands for the next two games at least - where Davies will hope to give Heckingbottom a decision to make when Foderingham is available again.

Decisions, decisions

Good referees are hardly noticed but more often than not, in the Championship at least, they end up becoming the centre of attention instead and Keith Stroud was no different today, upsetting fans of both sides in equal measure with some interesting decisions.

Home fans around the Press box at the CBS Arena were baying for a red card when James McAtee flattened Fankaty Dabo in the first half, but a yellow was issued.

Dabo then could, and surely should, have walked after wiping out Ben Osborn while already on a yellow. If he wasn't booked already, he would surely have seen yellow but escaped without a red card and City remained with 10 men.

Dabo made way soon after but did United, and McAtee in particular, put him under enough pressure while walking that tightrope?

United may have got away with a penalty decision earlier than the one that was eventually given, when sub Kasey Palmer went down under John Egan's challenge. But there was little doubt over the one that was given as Basham fouled Gyokeres, even if Stroud did take his time and looked at his assistant before pointing to the spot.

Reda Khadra

The loanee was forced to watch - or should that be endure? - a game low on individual quality from the sidelines after failing to make it off the bench.

Boss Heckingbottom was asked afterwards if it may have been a game for the German and his response was short and to the point. "Possibly. But he didn't get on, did he?"

The Brighton loanee has had a difficult start to life at Bramall Lane and has seemingly fallen behind McAtee in the attacking pecking order. He has not had the impact that anyone, least of all himself, would have liked or expected and at the minute, there would be few tears shed amongst Blades fans if he were to return to the south coast in January.