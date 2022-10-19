In a drab game between two evenly-matched teams for the most part, United went closest to breaking the deadlock when they twice hit the woodwork before suffering just before the end of the game, when Chris Basham fouled Victor Gyokeres and former Blades target Martyn Waghorn stepped up to score the winner from the penalty spot.
United suffered another injury blow earlier in the game when Rhys Norrington-Davies was stretchered off and have now taken just two points from a possible 15 since returning from the international break, losing their grip on the automatic promotion places ahead of this weekend’s visit of promotion rivals Norwich City.
Here’s how we rated United’s players on the whistle at the CBS Arena...
1. Adam Davies 6
Made his Blades debut in goal with Wes Foderingham suspended and could hardly have asked for a quieter first 70 minutes or so, before he did well to push a shot from a tight angle behind at his near post. A good sign of his concentration. Went the right way for the penalty but couldn't keep it out, which shouldn't be laid at his door
2. George Baldock 5
Did superbly well to turn his man and then play in Ndiaye, racing up the pitch to take the rebound but his cross was slightly delayed and blocked behind. As ever no shortage of effort from the Blades right-back who kept going right until the final whistle
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Back in the side from the start after his injury and positive cameo against Blackpool, one superbly-timed tackle dispossessed the dangerous Gyokeres and the dangerous City striker hardly had a kick against him after that
4. John Egan 5
Will have had his heart in his mouth when sub Kasey Palmer went down under his challenge in the box but ref Keith Stroud waved play on - which, in real time, looked a fortunate one for the Blades. Rose highest to make good contact with a second-half header but it went straight at Wilson in the home goal
