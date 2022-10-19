The Welshman was stretchered off in United's late defeat to Coventry City tonight, after damaging his hamstring just 10 minutes into the game at the CBS Arena.

Norrington-Davies was carried off with his head in his hands as he surely pondered his hopes of recovering in time to make Rob Page's squad for Qatar, with boss Heckingbottom confirming the 23-year-old was "upset".

"I don't want to jump the gun on Rhys," Heckingbottom said. "Let's wait and see what happens in the next couple of days.

"He's upset, and we all know why. But let's wait and see."

Heckingbottom's men were sentenced to their third defeat in four games as Chris Basham conceded a late penalty for a foul on Viktor Gyokeres, with former United target Martyn Waghorn stepping up to score from the spot after coming off the bench.

Rhys Norrington-Davies of Sheffield United lies injured during their Sky Bet Championship with Coventry City: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

United had earlier twice hit the woodwork through Ollie Norwood and Oli McBurnie and Heckingbottom added: "We were strong without the ball.

"You can see the improvement in Coventry and they've been keeping clean sheets so we knew it'd be a tight, tough game.

"I wasn't happy with two moments in the game; the penalty and one player leaving a runner from a throw-in. That's it.

