News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

What Sheffield United boss said about "upset" Rhys Norrington-Davies' injury amid World Cup fears

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has warned against "jumping the gun" over Rhys Norrington-Davies' injury after his involvement in this winter's World Cup was thrown into jeopardy.

By Danny Hall
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 10:57pm

The Welshman was stretchered off in United's late defeat to Coventry City tonight, after damaging his hamstring just 10 minutes into the game at the CBS Arena.

Norrington-Davies was carried off with his head in his hands as he surely pondered his hopes of recovering in time to make Rob Page's squad for Qatar, with boss Heckingbottom confirming the 23-year-old was "upset".

Yet MORE injury worry for United as key man stretchered off at Coventry

Most Popular

"I don't want to jump the gun on Rhys," Heckingbottom said. "Let's wait and see what happens in the next couple of days.

"He's upset, and we all know why. But let's wait and see."

Heckingbottom's men were sentenced to their third defeat in four games as Chris Basham conceded a late penalty for a foul on Viktor Gyokeres, with former United target Martyn Waghorn stepping up to score from the spot after coming off the bench.

Player Ratings: Anel impresses but Basham struggles in late Coventry heartbreak

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Rhys Norrington-Davies of Sheffield United lies injured during their Sky Bet Championship with Coventry City: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

United had earlier twice hit the woodwork through Ollie Norwood and Oli McBurnie and Heckingbottom added: "We were strong without the ball.

"You can see the improvement in Coventry and they've been keeping clean sheets so we knew it'd be a tight, tough game.

"I wasn't happy with two moments in the game; the penalty and one player leaving a runner from a throw-in. That's it.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"It was a slow start to the game, we hit the woodwork twice so to lose the game that way was frustrating."

Paul HeckingbottomRhys Norrington-DaviesPlayer ratingsCoventry City