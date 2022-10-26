United fought back from 2-0 down at home to the Canaries to draw 2-2, and could have either won or lost the game in the final few minutes as goalkeeper Adam Davies saved Teemu Pukki’s penalty before Oli McBurnie saw a good chance saved by Davies’ opposite number, Angus Gunn.

The point extended United’s winless run to six games and they travel to the Hawthorns this weekend fifth in the Championship table, having been top going into the last international break.

And Davies, who will keep his place between the posts for United barring any late complications, said: “We weren't at it [against Norwich]. The goal after three or four minutes doesn't help but the second half performance has got to be us for 90 minutes. I'm not sure why we weren't like that for the first 45 minutes but massive character from the lads to get after the game in the second half and bring it back.

“We want to play like that second-half display every week. That's the standard we've set and we need to be at. And if we do play like that, we'll win a lot more games than we lose. It's just frustrating we didn't start out of the blocks.

“The atmosphere was absolutely amazing in the second half and that's where we want to be, that's our identity and how we want to play week in, week out. Whatever we've got to do to be like that, we've got to do it.

Adam Davies of Sheffield United is consoled by Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

It needs to be that spark to get us back to where we want to be. Promotion is what we want and we have a squad to be able to do it. So hopefully that spark is back and we can carry that on Saturday against West Brom.”