News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Oli McBurnie's dual role, Tommy Doyle steps up and Sheffield United's 'bold' plot

Sheffield United are fourth in the Championship table after beating West Bromwich Albion, thanks to goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie.

By James Shield
4 minutes ago - 3 min read

The Star’s James Shield identifies five things we discovered about Paul Heckingbottom’s side, as they deservedly dispatched Carlos Corberan’s men.

Read More
Sheffield United: The speech that inspired win at West Bromwich Albion

Being bold will bring dividends

The two first half Sheffield United goalscorers lliman Ndiaye and Oliver McBurnie during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Most Popular

After scoring the opener, Ndiaye looked almost unplayable for long periods of a first-half United dominated almost from start to finish. The Senegal international then created their second goal, punching a hole in Albion’s defence with a powerful run which ended with him providing the assist for McBurnie’s effort. It reminded what can happen when footballers with invention and pace confront opponents head on; something we have not seen United’s forwards do enough since the international break. Hopefully Reda Khadra, watching from the bench, will have noted what happened when Ndiaye was bold. He has the attributes to make a similar impact.

MORE: How West Brom's social media offered Sheffield United clues they needed to win at Hawthorns

McBurnie is brilliant at both ends of the pitch

After netting for the seventh time in his last 11 outings, the Scotland international is almost undroppable for United at present. Even though, after being diagnosed with a hernia, he desperately needs a rest. But it isn’t just McBurnie’s finishing skills which make him so important. He is also indispensable when defending set-piece situations too, making a number of important clearances from corners. If he carries on like this, surely a recall to his country’s squad can’t be far away?

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Oli McBurnie watches Iliman Ndiaye score Sheffield United's first goat at The Hawthorns: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

MORE: Striker in need of "protection" can't be withdrawn from the frontline

Tommy Doyle can fill the void left by Sander Berge

They’re both different players. Doyle brings different things to the table than the Norwegian, whose injury means he is unlikely to feature again until after the World Cup break. Berge’s absence had threatened to rob United of one of their most creative midfielders at a critical phase of the campaign. Berge carved openings by running at defenders. Doyle’s peach of a pass, which set in motion the chain of events which led to Ndiaye’s opener, proved he can be just as influential - albeit in a more subtle way.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

MORE: Player urged to take advantage of his licence to thrill

ohn Egan, lliman Ndiaye and Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United applaud the fans following the win over West Bromwich Albion: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Partnerships are important

Ndiaye and McBurnie both enter Tuesday’s game against Bristol City searching for their eighth goals of the season. Both were on target in the Midlands. As Heckingbottom admitted afterwards, “they can’t do it by themselves”, and others must begin contributing on a more regular basis. Billy Sharp is too good a finisher not to get off the mark soon and John Egan is definitely dominant enough in the air to score more from set-pieces. But most successful teams in history have prolific strike partnerships. Ndiaye and McBurnie can both score. But they also operate well together, as the latter’s effort proved.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

MORE: Wales star's World Cup heartbreak reveals a serious problem with the schedule

Anel Ahmedhodzic proves small details are important

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international collected his fifth caution of the season at The Hawthorns and will miss the trip to City as a result. He tripped an opponent as Albion looked to launch a counter attack but, positioned near the touchline at the time, it was probably a yellow card he could have avoided. Already short of defenders because of an injury crisis, Ahmedhodzic’s absence is a problem United could have done without.

MORE: Referees told they can stop football sinking into the abyss

Oli McBurnieCarlos Corberan