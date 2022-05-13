After a 12 month extension clause contained within Billy Sharp’s contract was triggered last month, Basham became the highest profile name among the group of first team squad members whose deals are set to expire this summer.

Having excelled since being transformed into an attack-minded centre-half by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, Basham’s runs from deep have become a motif of United’s game plan in recent seasons.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s first-leg against Steve Cooper’s side, Heckingbottom explained both the timing and the duration of the 33-year-old’s latest agreement is significant.

“He performs that role in a unique way,” he replied, when asked by The Star if it would have been possible to recruit a like-for-like replacement in the transfer market. “We know, at some point it’s going to be a position we’ll need to fill so that extra year is vital because it takes the pressure off. It gives us that little bit of extra time to get things into place, although as far as I’m concerned I see Bash as being part of the future for a good few years to come.”

Confirming he has yet to receive any financial projections from the board about his budget for next term, Heckingbottom added: “Basically it all boils down to money. There are people out there who might be able to compete with Bash for a place but would they fit into our financial bracket? That’s why these small nuggets, getting everyone on the same page, is so important.

Chris Basham is staying with Sheffield United for another two years: David Klein / Sportimage

“It gives us the time to identify someone, get things into place, and maybe develop them. And I’ll say it again, that’s why I’m pleased we didn’t just trigger the extension. I made that point.”

The additional discussions

Basham, who joined United from Blackpool in 2014, enters the first leg of the double-header with Forest chasing the second promotion of his career in South Yorkshire. The second takes place at the City Ground on Tuesday, where it will be decided which team progresses to face either Huddersfield Town or Luton Town at Wembley Stadium.

Paul Heckingbottom is delighted Chris Basham has agreed a new contract: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sharp is expected to miss both matches with a calf injury while David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle and Oli McBurnie are also ruled-out. McGoldrick and another former Forest player, Ben Osborn, are among those set to become free agents.

“There’s discussions going on,” Heckingbottom said, suggesting another announcement is close. “I’d hoped I might be in a position to give you some more news now. But until it’s all signed off then I won’t. We’ll release a statement and do it in the proper way.”

“With Bash, he’s trademarked that role. With what he brings to that position, it’s a different dynamic when we have him with the team. You can move him about too to change shape with the same eleven.

“It could take him to a testimonial. In my eyes, that is deserved. The best thing you can say about him is that he is nearly 34 and chasing the biggest prize and we still see him as part of the team.”