On Saturday, when Nottingham Forest visit Bramall Lane in the Championship play-offs, the Sheffield United manager hopes to be commanding an entire football club. One, he reminded when the media descended upon its training complex this morning, with its own personality and distinct set of values.

Principles which, revolving around honesty, hard work and absolute commitment, have helped shepherd his squad from the brink of mediocrity to within touching distance of the Premier League.

“We know what we’re about and what our values are,” Heckingbottom said, before issuing an important plea. “Get into the ground early. Come and back the team.

“We play for the fans because they are going to be here long after we are. But we need them to help us play as well.

“Seriously, come and watch the lads warm-up. Let them feel the difference in the game. Enjoy the atmosphere of the play-offs. Enjoy the tension they bring.”

Paul Heckingbottom has spoken out ahead of his team's play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The checklist

Listening to Heckingbottom speak during his final pre-match media conference ahead of the first leg of what appears a delicately poised semi-final, it quickly became apparent the 44-year-old had come equipped with a checklist. He wasn’t reading from a script, providing answers to questions which hadn’t actually been posed. But subjects including history, focus and embracing the occasion were all shoehorned into Heckingbottom’s conversations with journalists. And, within minutes, a few distinct and key themes began to emerge.

“The record is irrelevant really,” he said, when it was put to him that United have never gone-up via the end of term knockouts. “Seriously, it really is. And the only time I ever end up talking about it is with you morbid bunch.

“Joking aside, it’s a different staff, different team and different opponents. Genuinely I don’t understand why people ready anything into it. Honestly, I don’t.”

Sheffield United finished fifth in the table after beating Fulham 4-0 last weekend: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“The preparation, that’s key,” Heckingbottom continued. “We’ve tried to create a buzz around the place because we want people to recognise these occasions are special. But we don’t want to suffocate their expression or creativity either. That’s not what we’re about.”

The difference-makers

Pitting fifth against fourth in the final table - both regular season encounters between United and Forest ended in 1-1 draws - their latest encounter threatens to be one of extremely fine margins. Which, Heckingbottom acknowledged, means the home crowd has a vitally important role to perform as his squad attempts to take a lead into Tuesday’s return at the City Ground.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (right) and Morgan Gibbs-White: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Together with his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester, who represented both of these sides as a player, Heckingbottom has been poring over footage of Steve Cooper’s men in action; searching for the miniscule details which, in the grand scheme of things, could make a mighty big different to the result.

Predictably, harnessing the power of the biggest home crowd in the division has also been factored into United’s gameplan.

“One of us is going to be in the Premier League,” Heckingbottom said, with Luton Town facing Huddersfield Town in the other semi-final. “It’s one from four., Why wouldn’t you give everything to get there?

“Big moments, the players who supply them, people remember them. There will be a picture on the wall for years. The play-offs magnify everything. The prize is there and the audience is there and even bigger because everything else has finished.”

Ultimately, although United’s fans can influence the soundtrack to the contest, the outcome will be decided on a pitch where Heckingbottom has tasted defeat only once since being appointed in November. Sixteenth when he succeeded Slavisa Jokanovic, he has won 15 and drawn seven of his 28 fixtures in charge. The latest of those victories came when Fulham, already assured of both promotion and the title, were filleted 4-0 last weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom hopes the crowd get behind his team against Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The admission

“I’m not bothered about sending messages out, after Fulham,” Heckingbottom said, confirming George Baldock has trained “all week” after recovering from injury. “I’m really not fussed. What I am bothered about is us and reinforcing what we want to be about.”

Forest’s campaign has followed an even steeper trajectory, with Cooper guiding them from the foot of the rankings to within, entering the penultimate round of the regular programme only three points behind second place, touching distance of automatically ending the visitors 23 year absence from top-flight competition. United, who were relegated last term, are preparing to face opponents high on confidence and also goals having scored 12 in their most recent six outings. Sam Surridge, a mid-season signing from Stoke City, has claimed five of those.

“They have obvious threats and recruited well in January,” said Heckingbottom, perhaps passing a comment on United’s own business four months ago. “So it’s no surprise to see them going so well.

“We know it’s going to be difficult. We know what a tough team we are facing.

“If you are successful, you are going to be facing better teams. We aren’t going to be facing a team in form. They’ve done it over weeks. So we are facing a good team.”

The reminder

The same, Heckingbottom reminded, goes for United who last night agreed a new contract with defender Chris Basham.