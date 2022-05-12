After confirming the system will be in use during the Championship showpiece at Wembley later this month, the English Football League had canvassed second-tier clubs involved in the end of season knockouts about the prospect of utilising it throughout the semi-finals too.

However, a decision has now been taken not to implement the proposal - meaning the referee and their assistants will be solely responsible for overseeing Saturday’s first leg and Bramall Lane and Tuesday’s return in the east Midlands.

After spending two years in the Premier League before being relegated last term, United’s home stadium is set up to accommodate VAR; the system whereby some on-field decisions are scrutinised by officials at Stockley Park. It was also rolled-out at the City Ground for Forest’s recent FA Cup tie against Liverpool, but Heckingbottom’s counterpart Steve Cooper still expressed concerns about some of the calls made as his side suffered a narrow defeat.

If United progress, they will face either Huddersfield Town or Luton Town in the capital. That match would be subject to VAR reviews, after all four teams expressed their support for the idea during their talks with the EFL.

Luton host Huddersfield at Kenilworth Road tomorrow night before travelling to West Yorkshire on Monday. United’s meeting with Forest is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm. The return leg starts at 7.45pm, with all tickets in the away end now sold out.

VAR will not be in use when Sheffield United face Nottingham Forest over two legs: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images