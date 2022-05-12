The midfielder, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, confirmed he would be open to the idea of extending his stay in South Yorkshire if officials at Molineux agree.

Speaking as Paul Heckingbottom’s side prepare for their Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest, Gibbs-White confirmed he has maintained a constant dialogue with officials at Molineux since joining United nine months ago.

Morgan Gibbs-White says he is loving life at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Admitting he was on the verge of being summoned back to the Midlands in January, before personally intervening to ensure Bruno Lage did not cut short his stay with United, Gibbs-White was asked about the possibility of entering into another agreement with Heckingbottom’s squad.

“Anything is possible,” he replied. “Whether we go up or stay down. Anything is possible.

“I love it here. I’ve loved every single minute, just being around the place and the lads.”

Paul Heckingbottom is preparing Sheffield United to face Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I've had conversations with them, on-going conversations, all season,” Gibbs-White continued. “That’s normal. I was going to be going back there in January. But I made it clear I wanted to stay here, see the season out and do what I came here to do.”

United, who announced defender Chris Basham had signed a new two year contract yesterday, meet Forest in the first leg of their double header at Bramall Lane on Saturday before travelling to the City Ground three days later.

Gibbs-White was on target when the two teams drew 1-1 there in November. Four months later, the return at United produced the same result.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

“In the play-offs anything can happen,” Gibbs-White said. “But we want to win. We are well prepared and well planned.

“It would be a very special feeling to get promoted. That was my aim when I came here. The fans deserve it. With the season we’ve had, with all the injuries, I think we deserve it more than most.”