Although he concedes his chances of doing so are slim, Heckingbottom revealed conversations have taken place with Bramall Lane’s hierarchy about the possibility of drafting in another midfielder to help United cope with the hectic Championship schedule.

But with retaining Sander Berge’s services his priority during the closing stages of the window, the 44-year-old acknowledged he would be “delighted” with the options at his disposal if the market closed now.

United climbed back to the summit of the table when they thrashed previous leaders Reading yesterday.

John Fleck missed both that match and last week’s draw with Luton Town after it emerged he is being treated for a hairline fracture to a leg and, speaking ahead of Sunday’s visit to Hull City, Heckingbottom said: “A replacement for (John) Fleck would be ideal. The next couple of days will tell you (if it’s going to happen).

“We’ve got too many injuries at the moment and you’re always going to ask, aren’t you. The schedule is so unrelenting and I’d love to be able to change it around more with the midfielders the same way we have been doing in attack.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“That’s not just to win games but also to protect the players. That’s why, for me, it’s something worth looking into but we’ll see.”

Given that the majority of his business so far this summer has focused on loans, with only Anel Ahmedhodzic and Adam Davies arriving on permanent contracts, it is unlikely Heckingbottom will receive permission to draft-in cover for Fleck. The former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief, who watched United dismantle Paul Ince’s men 4-0 at Bramall Lane, is instead expected to focus his attention on retaining Berge’s services. A Norway international, Club Brugge are known to be keen on taking him back to Belgium two years after he completed a £22m move from Genk. A release clause written into Berge’s contract is set at £13m higher than that amount although, amid reports also linking him with a return to the Premier League, it has also been claimed United could accept any offer which either covers or provides them with a return on that investment.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is recovering from injury

Having also urged United to improve Iliman Ndiaye’s terms and conditions following a series of excellent performances by the Senegal international, Heckingbottom said: “At the same time, if the window shuts now then I’ll be delighted.”

Ahmedhodzic has also been in superb form since joining United in a £3m deal from Malmo while temporary acquisitions Tommy Doyle and Reda Khadra could both feature at the MKM Stadium.

Heckingbottom, who conceded he was powerless to stop academy centre-forward Will Lankshear joining Tottenham Hotspur, is exploring the possibility of placing youngsters Will Osula and Kyron Gordon with rival English Football League clubs to accelerate their educations.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United (R) is challenged by Mouhamadou-Naby Sarr of Reading: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Ahmedhodzic (2), Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie were all on target against Reading, with the latter expected to be declared available for selection against City despite limping off during the second-half of this week’s contest.