Chris Wilder responds to Tyrese Campbell transfer talk amid bizarre Bournemouth link

Chris Wilder admits he is “delighted” that there is speculation about Sheffield United striker Tyrese Campbell’s future in the upcoming January transfer window - because it shows the Blades new boy is playing well. The former Stoke City man has scored six times in his last eight appearances after arriving at Bramall Lane just after the new season started.

He recently admitted he feels at home in South Yorkshire after the way he was welcomed into the group, especially after a difficult summer which saw the sad passing of his father Kevin. He is expected to miss tomorrow’s trip to Cardiff City because of the back injury that has plagued him recently but his form in front of goal saw Bournemouth credited with interest in him recently ahead of the January sales in less than a fortnight.

United were expected to lose more of their key players in the summer after relegation but despite interest from elsewhere - including from rivals Leeds United in Gus Hamer - he, along with Anel Ahmedhodzic and player of the year contender Vini Souza, stayed put in South Yorkshire.

There has been so much focus on the ongoing US-led takeover bid that the possibility of losing players in January has barely been discussed amongst supporters but the speculation about Campbell is a reminder that the madness of a transfer market can potentially work both ways.

“Listen, there’s all sorts of noise regarding players when they do well,” Wilder, who has targeted “two or three” players in January to boost his side’s promotion push, said. “So I’m delighted that there’s noise about him but we don’t want to lose anyone in January. We can’t afford to lose anyone in January. The players seem happy and content, I’ve got no-one knocking on my door that doesn’t want to be here.

“I think you’d understand my reaction if they didn’t want to be here, that’s a pretty swift response. At the start of the season, Anel [Ahmedhodzic] wanted to be here, Vini [Souza] wanted to be here, Gus [Hamer] wanted to be here. And they’re producing those performances. Tyrese has found a home, I think if you talk to the boy his response would be that he’s absolutely delighted in terms of how it’s going and we’re delighted in terms of what he’s producing for us.”