Chris Wilder confirms Sheffield United injury "blow" ahead of Cardiff City, but key duo could return

Sheffield United will be without top scorer Tyrese Campbell for tomorrow’s trip to Cardiff City, manager Chris Wilder has revealed, in a major fitness blow for the table-topping Blades. The striker has missed United’s last two games after his back issue flared up during the draw away at West Bromwich Albion.

There were hopes that a free week following last weekend’s win over Plymouth Argyle could get him back up to speed but Wilder had already indicated that United would not take any risks with the former Stoke City forward, with Rhian Brewster in contention to lead the line once again against Omer Riza’s side.

“Ty is not going to be available for the weekend, so that's a blow for us,” Wilder confirmed. “But as we have done over the last couple of months when we've had injuries, we've dealt with them pretty well and we'll have to do that. I'm not going to be a manager who sits here talking about injuries.

“They're part and parcel of the game. The ones we don't like are the ones we could have done something about. That was just unfortunate., Ty will work extremely hard and hopefully get himself back for the Burnley/West Brom/Sunderland trilogy we've got coming up.”

The Campbell blow could be offset by the returns of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza, after their ankle and hamstring issues of late, but Femi Seriki is expected to miss out again with a calf issue that he suffered at West Brom.

“Everyone's good,” Wilder said. “They've trained well, after a well-earned rest after my moans and groans about the schedule and travelling. But I stand by it. Everyone scratches their head at the fixture list sometimes.

“And I do believe we're one of the most heavily-punished teams in the division, and will be coming up as well. I'm told it's because we're winning games of football, so I'm not going to change our approach and we'll deal with it as we have done.”