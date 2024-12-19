In-form Sheffield United man has already made feelings clear amid bizarre Premier League transfer link

Tyrese Campbell has already made his feelings clear about life at Sheffield United, after the in-form striker was the subject of a strange transfer link this week. Campbell, who joined United on a free in the summer after leaving Stoke City, scored six goals in his last eight games before a troublesome back injury sidelined him.

That didn’t stop him being linked with a Premier League move recently, with Talksport suggesting that he is being monitored by top-flight side Bournemouth ahead of the January transfer window. Campbell’s recent form means that the idea of the interest itself is not bizarre but the thought of him moving on just six months into a three-year contract, and having helped the Blades to the top of the Championship table, is a little more difficult to imagine.

United bided their time to sign Campbell after the sad death of his father Kevin earlier in the summer and were also patient as he got back up to speed fitness-wise, being rewarded with a stunning run of form in front of goal that also included the winner in the Steel City derby over Wednesday last month. “It was surreal for me,” Campbell said at the time. “To do something like that so early in my Sheffield United career, to score the winner in such a big game, I'm just so happy.

“I can't thank the club, the fans, the manager, the staff, my teammates enough for everything they've done and how they've been with me since I've been here. I’ve enjoyed it here since the moment I came in.

“Everyone’s just been unbelievable with me. Players, staff, everyone. I feel right at home now, like I’ve been here for years. Everyone has been great with me, helped me settle in and ease into the group and the system. Anywhere I can play to help the team, I’m happy to do it.”