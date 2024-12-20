Chris Wilder's encouraging verdict on Sheffield United takeover progress amid January transfer wish

He has maintained a steadfast position on Sheffield United’s ongoing takeover attempt throughout its many twists and turns but, on the eve of tomorrow’s trip to Cardiff City, even boss Chris Wilder conceded that the saga is approaching a long-awaited end. The US group looking to buy the Blades are looking to tie up the deal before the January transfer window opens for business.

A late hurdle which saw the group forced to change their legal representation threw something of a spanner in the works at the 11th hour but is now understood to have been overcome, and payment of the first instalment of the purchase price will get the Americans the keys to Bramall Lane.

The group and their advisors have already drawn up plans to support Wilder in the January transfer window and speaking ahead of the trip to Wales, Wilder said of the takeover talk: “I live in the city, and we all understand the noise around it. It's getting pretty close. We'll wait and see.

“As ever, the concentration is on the results we can influence and control, but it does feel like it's imminent. That's something I addressed two or three weeks ago and there's a lot of work still to go into what will hopefully happen in January.

“We're getting stretched a little on that and my view is that we need to strengthen. Not massively; conservatively, I'd say, with a touch of experience. Because we need that, I think, and hopefully we have the ability to affect that in January.”

Wilder is keen not to disrupt the harmony of his squad by bringing in multiple new faces in the window, even if he was able to, with the aim of at least filling the two loan slots available to him that left open since the summer transfer window. “The planning has been going on since the end of the last window,” Wilder added.

“We tried at the back end of the window, and we've got two loans slots available as well. I always, not selfishly or personally, want to improve the football club and I’ll make my suggestions to the owners, whether that’s Prince Abdullah or the new consortium, on what I think and believe.

“The chemistry of the group is really good and the personality is fantastic. But players understand that there needs to be competition for places and the squad needs to be a touch stronger. If that happens, then great.”