But if Bramall Lane’s number crunchers are still doing their calculations, and Paul Heckingbottom remains without a definitive budget, the 44-year-old has outlined why it is important he receives some guidance about the resources likely to be placed at his disposal during the summer transfer window.

Speaking before United’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals, which condemned them to another season in the Championship, Heckingbottom told journalists his focus was solely on the second leg of their doubleheader against Nottingham Forest. He was never going to say anything different. But the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief was being economical with the truth.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are looking to reshape their squad this summer: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Behind the scenes, members of Bramall Lane’s recruitment department were busy finalising the list of potential targets they would hand to Heckingbottom and his assistants. Well, two lists to be exact - depending upon which division United would find themselves in.

“Until I get all the facts, I can't perform at my best,” Heckingbottom said at the time. “Neither can the recruitment department, It’s not me demanding money, It’s just wanting to know what we’ve got. If we get the recruitment right, lots of other things follow. We are casting our net wide. Once we have all the resources, we can start doing things.”

The issues

Paul Heckingbottom is plotting a number of moves: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Heckingbottom has identified “six or seven” issues within his squad which need addressing ahead of the new campaign, acknowledging some of those vacancies are set to be filled by in-coming loans or members of United’ development programme. But others, including positions at centre-half and central midfield, are likely to be taken by external candidates with Blackburn Rovers’ Joe Rothwell, Josh Doig of Hibernian and Stipe Radic, who has told United’s sister club Beerschot he wants to leave Belgium, being linked. Goalkeeper Adam Davies, a Wales international, has also been offered a new contract after agreeing a short term move to South Yorkshire earlier this year.

Discussing the situation with journalists ahead of the trip to the east Midlands, where United bowed out of the tournament despite producing a heroic performance, Heckingbottom struck a diplomatic tone when asked to explain the delay.

“The budget, it’s to do with the league,” he said. “From my point of view, if we can get that then we can also get the players we want in as quickly as possible.”

Beerschot's Stipe Radic is expected to be on the move: TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

“Getting two budgets, that’s the clarity you want,” Heckingbottom added. “Some clubs don’t work that way though. For me, to do the best job possible and make the best use of the staff, we have to be focusing on players who are affordable rather than just taking snap decisions during the window.”

The competition

Doig, Rothwell and Radic have also attracted interest from elsewhere, with the latter known to boast Lech Poznan and at least one Bundesliga outfit among his admirers. Rothwell, meanwhile, is reportedly being tracked by Norwich City, who have just been relegated from the top-flight.

“We want to make the best decisions for the club as a whole,” Heckingbottom said. “We have people in mind, although we’ll keep them to ourselves, and believe they can be good for us.”