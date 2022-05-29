The Sheffield United midfielder was named in Aliou Cisse’s squad for their forthcoming matches against Benin and Rwanda as The Lions of Teranga look to defend their title in Ivory Coast.

lliman Ndiaye (C) of Sheffield United has been called up by Senegal: Darren Staples / Sportimage

With his side currently rated as the 20th best on the planet by FIFA, Cisse can afford to select an experimental line-up when his team begins its qualifying campaign with a home game against Benin in Dakar on Saturday. They then travel to Kigali, where Carlos Alos’ men lie in wait. Without a fixture since January, Rwanda are 116 places below the visitors on the footballing pyramid.

Born in France, Ndiaye is eligible for its former colony by virtue of his Senegalese father and spent two years in the country as a youngster before moving to England.

One of United’s stand-out performers last term, he was a driving force behind their march into the Championship play-offs after establishing a formidable partnership with the now departed Morgan Gibbs-White.

Iliman Ndiaye enjoyed a breakthrough season at Sheffield United and is now in the Senegal squad: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United were informed the 22-year-old was part of Cisse’s plans last week, after Ndiaye pledged his allegiance to Senegal. He faces a 12520 mile round trip, although with Senegal not due to compete again until September, Heckingbottom will not be forced to revise the youngster’s pre-season training schedule.