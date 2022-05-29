“The training pitch, we know not every injury is down to that,” the United manager said, after launching an investigation into the fitness issues which plagued his team during the winter period. “But at the same time, we also know how much it has kept thousands of pounds worth of talent off the actual pitch across certain times of the year.

“My job is to make better decisions for the club, over the course of time. If I was being selfish, I’d just say get me the best 20 players you can, put all of the money into that, and we’ll take the risk. Because even if a few are out then, fingers crossed, we’d probably be able to get through.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United's training complex: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I don’t want to do that, though, because I don’t think it’s right. These are the decisions that aren’t sexy but they are, we believe, right for the club.”

The job Heckingbottom accepted before being appointed in November came with a wide-ranging brief. Unlike his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, who also privately petitioned for the site to be upgraded during his brief six month reign, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief was handed the task of devising strategies for all every aspect of United’s footballing operations; from the first team right down to the youngest age groups of their academy programme. So, rather than being a test of his powers of diplomacy and persuasion, events there over the summer will be a measure of the hierarchy’s ability to deliver on the promises they made before Christmas.

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham missed a long period of last season: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“With the pitch, we want to take away the slope because there’s quite a big one there at present which isn’t ideal,” Heckingbottom continued. “There’s no drawing away of the water, proper drainage, and no undersoil heating. We’ve got to get it.

“If anyone had seen the training pitch from December to March, there were long periods when we couldn’t get on it. We know that played a big part in some of the injuries.”

The situation

Despite being forced to do without Chris Basham, George Baldock, David McGoldrick, Jayden Bogle and Rhian Brewster for long periods of the campaign, United climbed from 16th to fifth in the table under Heckingbottom’s stewardship. Although they were eventually beaten in the play-off semi-finals on penalties by Nottingham Forest, the performances Heckingbottom’s side delivered despite those handicaps has convinced the 44-year-old promotion is an attainable target next term. Providing, after unveiling Tom Little as their new fitness guru, United take steps to ensure their training complex is comparable to others at the top end of the division.

Paul Heckingbottom is convinced Sheffield United can win promition next season: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Although some steps have been taken, including the installation of a new recreation room, Heckingbottom was still waiting to discover if his proposals will be actioned upon before the trip to the City Ground. Steve Bettis, United’s chief executive, is expected to provide an update when he meets members of the regional media shortly.