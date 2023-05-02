Sheffield United’s coaching staff have pledged to do everything within their power to ensure Iliman Ndiaye remains at the football club next season.

Despite ticking the first box required in order to make representations to the Senegal international and his agent - reaching the Premier League - manager Paul Heckingbottom is still bracing himself for a fight to retain the services of a player who has become almost indispensable at Bramall Lane.

Ndiaye has scored 15 goals and created 10 more - a statistic which means he has been directly involved in more than 30 percent of United’s efforts - in all competitions this term.

Iliman Ndiaye is a very special talent, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admits: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

Having also represented his country at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, helping them reach the knockout phase of the tournament, Ndiaye is expected to attract interest from both home and abroad ahead of the new top-flight campaign.

Heckingbottom, whose side contest their penultimate match of the campaign at Huddersfield Town on Thursday, said: “There’s going to be interest but we have to do all we can to keep him. And that’s what I will be doing, going forward.”

Speaking after United moved closer to establishing a new club record for the most points accrued during a second tier campaign by beating Preston North End last weekend, Heckingbottom confirmed any decision to part company with Ndiaye would be a “business” rather than footballing decision. However, with Bramall Lane’s hierarchy failing to address the 23-year-old’s contract situation before his rise to prominence, United now find themselves in a situation whereby Ndiaye’s value on the open market will only begin to diminish as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Aware that he will need players of Ndiaye’s calibre at his disposal in order to preserve the top-flight status United’s squad have fought so hard to win, Heckingbottom would clearly like to see his employers make an offer which reflects the youngster’s status. But he is also aware that their financial situation, even before it emerged that Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wants to sell his shareholding, could make that difficult or even impossible.

“Iliman can do even better,” Heckingbottom said. “We know he’s a very special talent.”

