News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007
23 minutes ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
3 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
3 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
22 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
22 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday

Sheffield United discover Iliman Ndiaye is too good and Tommy Doyle is integral

Having already secured promotion back to the Premier League, Sheffield United registered their 27th win of the Championship season by beating Preston North End at Bramall Lane.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST

The Star’s James Shield identifies five key points to emerge from a game which saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side close in on a new club record for points amassed during a second tier campaign and end the visitors’ play-off hopes.

MORE: Asahi fumes and utter ruthlessness

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Iliman Ndiaye is too good for this division

Most Popular
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp warms up with the on-loan Tommy Doyle (centre): Darren Staples / SportimageSheffield United captain Billy Sharp warms up with the on-loan Tommy Doyle (centre): Darren Staples / Sportimage
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp warms up with the on-loan Tommy Doyle (centre): Darren Staples / Sportimage

There are fears this might have been the Senegalese’s last appearance at this ground - at least wearing the red and white stripes of United. His teammates, Heckingbottom and more than three quarters of the crowd will hope that isn’t the case. But there is bound to be intense interest from clubs willing and able to pay Ndiaye a small fortune over the summer; particularly as he is about to enter the final year of his agreement, with the club’s hierarchy allowing the contract situation within its squad to spiral out of control.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One first-half move underlined what Ndiaye brings, when he effortlessly took two defenders out of the game. United couldn’t afford to buy that kind of quality on the open market. But, if they are to stand a chance of retaining top-flight status next term, it is the type of quality they must retain.

United’s professionalism is excellent

After achieving their objective by beating West Bromwich Albion three days earlier, Heckingbottom, his staff and players could have been forgiven for breezing through this contest. They didn’t, which protected both the integrity of the competition and also underlined the attitude responsible for their success. After Liam Delap cancelled-out Anel Ahmedhodzic’s opener, John Fleck, Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie all scored.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Star's Sheffield United writer James ShieldThe Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield
The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

Billy Sharp is on the cusp

The United captain started the game on 249 career league goals, with 129 of those coming in the colours of his boyhood club. At 37 years of age, Sharp possibly has only one more strong season left in him. Given United’s achievements since August, it would be fitting if he reached that landmark during either Thursday’s visit to Huddersfield Town or next week’s trip to Birmingham City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It wasn’t meant like that but...

United will hope their master of ceremonies’ announcement beforehand, welcoming Heckingbottom’s squad to Bramall Lane “for the final time” doesn’t prove prophetic. Six of the eleven players who started could shortly be out of contract, plus three of the substitutes. A busy summer has been unnecessarily busier by the fact some of these deals haven’t been renegotiated sooner. It is a distraction Heckingbottom doesn’t deserve and could do without.

Iliman Ndiaye scores for Sheffield united during the win over Preston North End: Simon Bellis / SportimageIliman Ndiaye scores for Sheffield united during the win over Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Iliman Ndiaye scores for Sheffield united during the win over Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

If he goes Tommy Doyle will be tough to replace

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both McAtee and his fellow midfielder, also on loan from Manchester City, are exceptional footballers and perfectly suited to United’s system. Doyle is also integral to it, with his athleticism helping to bring the best out of Oliver Norwood and providing Heckingbottom’s ‘conductor’ with a protective shield.

United can’t bring them both back to Bramall Lane on a temporary basis next term. They need to show some ambition by trying to broker a permanent arrangement for one, with Doyle the most likely.

His ability to cover ground will be vital when United enter a division where they can expect to spend long periods without the ball.

MORE: United have the winners’ mind-set says rival

Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomBramall LanePremier LeagueBilly SharpPreston North End