Having already secured promotion back to the Premier League, Sheffield United registered their 27th win of the Championship season by beating Preston North End at Bramall Lane.

The Star’s James Shield identifies five key points to emerge from a game which saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side close in on a new club record for points amassed during a second tier campaign and end the visitors’ play-off hopes.

Iliman Ndiaye is too good for this division

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp warms up with the on-loan Tommy Doyle (centre): Darren Staples / Sportimage

There are fears this might have been the Senegalese’s last appearance at this ground - at least wearing the red and white stripes of United. His teammates, Heckingbottom and more than three quarters of the crowd will hope that isn’t the case. But there is bound to be intense interest from clubs willing and able to pay Ndiaye a small fortune over the summer; particularly as he is about to enter the final year of his agreement, with the club’s hierarchy allowing the contract situation within its squad to spiral out of control.

One first-half move underlined what Ndiaye brings, when he effortlessly took two defenders out of the game. United couldn’t afford to buy that kind of quality on the open market. But, if they are to stand a chance of retaining top-flight status next term, it is the type of quality they must retain.

United’s professionalism is excellent

After achieving their objective by beating West Bromwich Albion three days earlier, Heckingbottom, his staff and players could have been forgiven for breezing through this contest. They didn’t, which protected both the integrity of the competition and also underlined the attitude responsible for their success. After Liam Delap cancelled-out Anel Ahmedhodzic’s opener, John Fleck, Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie all scored.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

Billy Sharp is on the cusp

The United captain started the game on 249 career league goals, with 129 of those coming in the colours of his boyhood club. At 37 years of age, Sharp possibly has only one more strong season left in him. Given United’s achievements since August, it would be fitting if he reached that landmark during either Thursday’s visit to Huddersfield Town or next week’s trip to Birmingham City.

It wasn’t meant like that but...

United will hope their master of ceremonies’ announcement beforehand, welcoming Heckingbottom’s squad to Bramall Lane “for the final time” doesn’t prove prophetic. Six of the eleven players who started could shortly be out of contract, plus three of the substitutes. A busy summer has been unnecessarily busier by the fact some of these deals haven’t been renegotiated sooner. It is a distraction Heckingbottom doesn’t deserve and could do without.

Iliman Ndiaye scores for Sheffield united during the win over Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

If he goes Tommy Doyle will be tough to replace

Both McAtee and his fellow midfielder, also on loan from Manchester City, are exceptional footballers and perfectly suited to United’s system. Doyle is also integral to it, with his athleticism helping to bring the best out of Oliver Norwood and providing Heckingbottom’s ‘conductor’ with a protective shield.

United can’t bring them both back to Bramall Lane on a temporary basis next term. They need to show some ambition by trying to broker a permanent arrangement for one, with Doyle the most likely.