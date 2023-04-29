Drenched in champagne and clutching a bottle of Ashai - well, two to be exact - Paul Heckingbottom looked physically and emotionally exhausted when he appeared to face the media late on Wednesday night.

Sheffield United had sealed promotion less than an hour earlier. And just below the room where the 45-year-old was preparing to hold court, the mother of all parties was entering full swing as his players and coaching staff began celebrating the victory over West Bromwich Albion which secured their place in the Premier League.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” the United manager admitted, when asked by a journalist what going up means. “It probably won’t for a while yet. Maybe tomorrow. Or possibly after that.”

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League: George Wood/Getty Images

Although he would later find himself in the middle of the hullabaloo unfolding inside United’s dressing room, Heckingbottom wanted a moment to compose himself before entering the throng. His appearance and demeanour, as he performed the obligatory post-match duties required of every manager, betrayed the weight of responsibility he has felt since first being appointed. It stems from the fact he views United as more than just a football club.

“This is why we are here,” he said, in a tellingly respectful tone. “For the players to achieve something they’ve worked damn hard for and also the staff who have helped them do that. The ones who often don’t get much attention out there, from all you guys and girls, but who have done absolutely brilliant jobs.

“The thing is, though, it’s about something much bigger as well. That’s what United is. It’s all about the people and of course that includes the fans. I’ve always been clear about the fact that, as well as wanting to do well for ourselves, we are also out there representing others, an area. Because the game is nothing, really, without the supporters. So everything we do, I want them to know it’s also for them.”

Sheffield United players celebrate after winning promotion to the Premier League: George Wood/Getty Images

Heckingbottom used one of his first interviews after taking charge 17 months ago to stress the importance of developing a “way of playing” which not only suited those at his disposal but reflected the city’s personality as a whole. “It’s an honest place, where people aren’t afraid to graft and give everything for their money,” assistant Jack Lester also reminded soon after his boss’ official unveiling. “And that’s something we’ve got to mirror. Because it’s vital that we actually stand for something other than what happens on the pitch.”

Exactly 80 matches later, 46 of which have resulted in wins, United are now reaping the rewards of that humble approach. But the journey to the top-flight has not been easy; particularly given the pain they felt after losing in last term’s play-off semi-finals.

“Looking back that’s actually helped us, even though we didn’t feel like that at the time,” Heckingbottom said, charting United’s climb from 16th to fifth in the rankings at the beginning of his reign. “The lads have been in this form for a long time now. Not just this season. It predates that, which takes some doing. That’s one of the things which makes me so proud of them, because I’ve seen what it takes to ensure it happens. And coming so close last time out, that’s given us a little bit of extra drive when things have been a little bit sticky. You’re always going to get those periods in a division as difficult as this, where every single point is so difficult to come by.”

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, looks on after the team's victory and promotion to the Premier League: George Wood/Getty Images

Heckingbottom has deliberately immersed himself in all aspects of life at United, in order to cultivate relations not only among different departments but also with its followers as well. At times it has been a burden, accentuating the disappointment of a set-back. But positioning United as community flag bearers has been a blessing too; helping United maintain their focus through a debilitating injury crisis before Christmas and some difficult moments behind the scenes, including the transfer embargo which prevented Heckingbottom from drafting in reinforcements during the January window.

“I was fortunate to have worked with a lot of these lads before,” he said, referring to the period he spent in caretaker charge following Chris Wilder’s departure in 2021. “That meant I already had an understanding of what they wanted and needed, how they responded to different things.”

“I also knew a lot of the people in other jobs, scouts, the ones who look after us in the canteen and look after our training ground,” added Heckingbottom, who initially joined United as their lead development coach. “And I think that’s important because everyone has a part to play. Sometimes people don’t see it, because it’s not flagged up. But you can’t do anything unless everyone is pulling in the same direction and what happens in one area bleeds into another.”

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp gets the promotion party started: George Wood/Getty Images

United contest the first of their three remaining fixtures when Preston North End visit South Yorkshire today. They then complete their campaign with trips to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, before focusing entirely on getting ready for next season. United received a glimpse of what to expect when they return to the highest level earlier this month, when they met Manchester City at Wembley in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.