Sheffield United boss makes a confession about transfers ahead of Premier League return

Sheffield United can not afford to waste a “penny” in the transfer market this summer, Paul Heckingbottom has admitted, as he looks to equip his squad for the Premier League.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 26th May 2023, 05:00 BST

With only around £20m being placed at his disposal and a number of vacancies being identified, the 45-year-old knows any mistakes made regarding recruitment will have a detrimental effect upon United’s survival hopes.

Heckingbottom, who must sign at least two new midfielders after Tommy Doyle and James McAtee completed their season long loans from Manchester City, is also targeting new additions in defence and attack whilst also petitioning for both Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge to remain at Bramall Lane next term.

Sheffield United are preparing for their return to the Premier League: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
Sheffield United are preparing for their return to the Premier League: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
But given the restrictions on United’s budget, despite their promotion from the Championship, Heckingbottom accepts it is important he works more accurately and efficiently than ever before, saying: “We’ve got to make every single penny count. That’s the challenge ahead of us. That’s what we’ve got to do.”

Although he is targeting a select number of permanent additions, much of Heckingbottom’s work over the next couple of months is expected to revolve around players hoping to reinvigorate their careers with temporary placements or those who find themselves out of contract. The sum of money which has been set aside for fresh talent relates solely to fees and does not also include wage commitments.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom knows he must work efficiently: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom knows he must work efficiently: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Even so, unless United are taken over or their present board of directors can secure extra funding, that would struggle to cover the cost of even one proven top-flight operator. Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge both cost £20m or more when they joined United following their return to the highest level under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder. Lys Mousset, a supremely gifted but flawed footballer, left AFC Bournemouth for around £10m. He is now on loan at Ligue 2 outfit Nimes, having joined Bochum when his contract at United was allowed to expire.

“It’s not only about money,” said Heckingbottom. “What’s more important is knowing exactly how much you’ve got and what the parameters are. Then you can get to work, because you know what the situation is and exactly what you’ve got to do.”

Sheffield United are preparing for their return to the Premier League next season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United are preparing for their return to the Premier League next season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
