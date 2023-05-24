Sheffield United are not wedded to the system which has helped deliver three promotions in the space of seven seasons, manager Paul Heckingbottom insists, as the club’s preparations for its return to the Premier League continue.

After witnessing his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic unsuccessfully attempt to wean United off the 3-5-2 formation adopted by Chris Wilder - something the Serb privately blamed on a lack of support in the transfer market - one of Heckingbottom’s first acts after taking charge 18 months ago was to reintroduce the strategy to the squad’s playbook.

Having made only two permanent signings since being appointed, the 45-year-old has continued to embrace most of its core principles; with United selecting a trio of centre-halves in all but two of their outings last term.

Sheffield United defenders Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan with Iliman Ndiaye: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But, after guiding his team to automatic promotion last term and also overseeing their march into the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Heckingbottom has paved the way for a possible change of approach in the top-flight, telling The Star: “There does seem to be this idea that we only go about things one way. It’s not actually true because, if you look at what we do and what we’ve done, there’s quite a few changes in there. Sometimes, those happen in games and so they get lost by a lot of the people who track these things. We might go one way and then switch back, or to something else.

“I think everyone has ways of doing things that suit them and there’s plenty of different ways to play football. But our core principles don’t change.”

Heckingbottom’s manoeuvres in this summer’s window will provide the first clues about how United plan to set up against some of the most minted and feared names in world football. Although he has been linked with a series of wingers - something which, given how Reda Khadra struggled for opportunities before his loan from Brighton was terminated in January, suggests a change of shape - it would be a mistake to allow speculation to influence the tactical debate surrounding a side which does not possess the resources to acquire most of those mooted. However, if one or two wide men do arrive, then it would become clear that United are plotting something different. Still, given the fact his budget does not allow for a wholesale makeover of their playing staff, any alterations are likely to be subtle rather than dramatic.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has lots to consider: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

After steering United from the third to the first tier in the only 36 months, Wilder continued to adhere to his policy of combining two overlapping defenders with a pair of enterprising wing-backs when they reacquainted themselves with the PL. However, there was a small but significant change to how United went about their work. John Lundstram, now of Rangers, was shoehorned into midfield when Wilder fathomed they would benefit from more physicality in that area of the pitch. His reasoning proved correct, with United going on to finish ninth later that year although Lundstram’s influence began to wane as it became apparent he was destined for Scotland.

A keen student of history and open to learning from others, Heckingbottom could be tempted to try something similar if Sander Berge remains in South Yorkshire. The Norway international, now about to enter the final year of his contract, is not as imposing as Lundstram despite his gigantic frame. But it will not have escaped Heckingbottom’s attention that United spent nearly three quarters of last season operating in the final two thirds of the pitch. Given the calibre of opponents they are about to engage with, this heat map will almost certainly change. And if United are going to win the ball back in advanced positions, something Heckingbottom has already stated they must become adept at, then strength and athleticism are going to be required in their engine room. It is easy to see, although budgetary constraints will make piecing a deal together difficult, why United’s coaching staff would like to bring Tommy Doyle back to Bramall Lane from Manchester City. On a permanent basis.

Sheffield United midfielders Tommy Doyle and Oliver Norwood: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“You can’t do what these boys are doing,” Heckingbottom continued, “Unless you are flexible and can do things in a variety of different ways. You can do that and stick to your principles. Those shouldn’t change.”

Given Anel Ahmedhodzic’s success since leaving Malmo - Heckingbottom once described the Bosnian as being “ideal” United’s style of play given his willingness to roam forward from the back - coupled with their indifferent outcomes when switching to a back four, it seems unlikely that Heckingbottom will want to reorganise his rearguard. Both Ahmedhodzic and Chris Basham, who remains under contract, are better suited to a three than a four. The same goes for Jack Robinson, who operates on the other flank.

Equally, with Oliver Norwood statistically United’s most influential performer last term, Heckingbottom will be encouraged to learn he is believed to have triggered an appearance based extension clause within his soon to expire agreement last term. But in order to be effective, Norwood needs protection. Hence, the focus on ensuring United have ‘legs’ in the middle. Whether Norwood starts or not, that quality will be as vital as tactical discipline when Heckingbottom’s men look to deliver results amid diminishing possession percentages. And, with transitional moments also match-defining at the highest level, pace will be necessary too.

“The thing that’s most important for us, always has been, is making sure everyone follows the core principles,” Heckingbottom said. “How you follow those, how we play how we want to play and do the things we’re good at, even if situations and challenges change.”