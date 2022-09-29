Sheffield United boss frustrated over Anel Ahmedhodzic injury as he reveals return wish for defender

The former Nottingham Forest and Malmo defender has made a huge impression since arriving at Bramall Lane in the summer, but will miss this weekend's game with a muscle injury that worsened during United's victory at Preston North End last time out.

Despite suggestions that Ahmedhodzic picked up the injury on international duty, Heckingbottom revealed the 23-year-old did not join up with Ivaylo Petev's side over the break.

"Anel never went away," Heckingbottom said ahead of this weekend's clash, which United go into top of the Championship table.

"I've seen that they released a statement saying he was injured, we knew it before. We sent him for a scan after Preston.

"I don't know why they're reporting it, it didn't do us any favours. I'd rather you lot [journalists] were sitting here thinking he was starting.

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic greets manager Paul Heckingbottom after victory over Reading: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

"It has given Birmingham an advantage. Hopefully it settles down quickly and it won't be too long."

The statement from Ahmedhodzic's FA reported he would be out for "at least four weeks" but Heckingbottom said: "I want him to be out for less than a couple of weeks.

"They [the Bosnian FA] have done well reporting a timescale when they haven't seen him or scanned him."

