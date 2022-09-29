Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp gives encouraging fitness update ahead of Birmingham City clash

Sharp, who had been sidelined since August with an ankle injury he picked up away at Middlesbrough, made a cameo return off the bench at Preston last time out and stepped up his comeback with 45 minutes for the club's U23 side against Hull in midweek.

The table-topping Blades return to Championship action this weekend against Birmingham City at Bramall Lane, and Sharp said: "I feel good now, to be fair.

"I played 45 minutes in the U23s and all was good with that, I just needed minutes to top me up and I feel good now.

"Hopefully I can put the injuries behind me now, I got back quickly after my ankle but got some more time over the break. I'm chomping at the bit to get back involved because we're flying at the top of the league so I want to be a part of that and get back as soon as I can."

Sharp faces a battle to get back into the side, however, with both Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye finding the back of the net at Preston to continue their good seasons in front of goal.

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp made a significant step in his injury comeback earlier this week (Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

"I just need to fight hard and work for my place," Sharp - who, as The Star reported earlier this week, is looking to earn a new contract at Bramall Lane with his current deal up next summer, added.

"There's loads of the season left and it's up to me to take the chance when needed. The lads are playing well and long may that continue but iI want to be on the pitch and be a part of it now."

"I want to start every game but I know I won't start Saturday," Sharp continued.

"We won 2-0 last time out and both strikers scored. I'm captain of the club, I'm a fan and I want us to be top of the league.