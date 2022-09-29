The defender joined the Blades earlier in the summer but has had his start to life at the Lane disrupted by injuries, with an unspecified muscle issue delaying his return after a hamstring problem.

The Republic of Ireland international is reported to earn £40,000 a week at St. James’ Park but United, according to the Telegraph, are paying a fraction of that, with the Magpies also heavily subsidising other loan deals to United’s Championship rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading are thought to be paying a small fraction of Jeff Hendrick’s reported £50,000 a week while a similar arrangement sees Newcastle picking up most of the tab for Isaac Hayden while at second-placed Norwich City.

One of the most eye-watering deals sees Newcastle reportedly still paying most of Dwight Gayle’s salary, despite him signing for Stoke City on a permanent basis earlier this year.

Newcastle agreed to help free up money in their budget, but now face problems with financial fair play with around £100,000 a week reportedly going on players that are no longer at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad