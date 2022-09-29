Remarkable Newcastle United financial details show cost of Ciaran Clark loan to Sheffield United
Sheffield United are reportedly paying around a third of Ciaran Clark’s Newcastle United wages throughout his loan spell at Bramall Lane this season.
The defender joined the Blades earlier in the summer but has had his start to life at the Lane disrupted by injuries, with an unspecified muscle issue delaying his return after a hamstring problem.
The Republic of Ireland international is reported to earn £40,000 a week at St. James’ Park but United, according to the Telegraph, are paying a fraction of that, with the Magpies also heavily subsidising other loan deals to United’s Championship rivals.
Most Popular
-
1
Manager of high-flying Sheffield Wednesday League One rivals ‘interviewed’ for Rotherham United job
-
2
Law degrees, shootings, arrest warrants: What happened to the Sheffield Wednesday side that last played Port Vale?
-
3
‘Unreal’ Sheffield Wednesday fans hyped up as defender says they’re the best in his career
Reading are thought to be paying a small fraction of Jeff Hendrick’s reported £50,000 a week while a similar arrangement sees Newcastle picking up most of the tab for Isaac Hayden while at second-placed Norwich City.
One of the most eye-watering deals sees Newcastle reportedly still paying most of Dwight Gayle’s salary, despite him signing for Stoke City on a permanent basis earlier this year.