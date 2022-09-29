News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Remarkable Newcastle United financial details show cost of Ciaran Clark loan to Sheffield United

Sheffield United are reportedly paying around a third of Ciaran Clark’s Newcastle United wages throughout his loan spell at Bramall Lane this season.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:50 am

The defender joined the Blades earlier in the summer but has had his start to life at the Lane disrupted by injuries, with an unspecified muscle issue delaying his return after a hamstring problem.

The Republic of Ireland international is reported to earn £40,000 a week at St. James’ Park but United, according to the Telegraph, are paying a fraction of that, with the Magpies also heavily subsidising other loan deals to United’s Championship rivals.

'Killing the game' - United boss's plea ahead of Birmingham clash

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Reading are thought to be paying a small fraction of Jeff Hendrick’s reported £50,000 a week while a similar arrangement sees Newcastle picking up most of the tab for Isaac Hayden while at second-placed Norwich City.

One of the most eye-watering deals sees Newcastle reportedly still paying most of Dwight Gayle’s salary, despite him signing for Stoke City on a permanent basis earlier this year.

First look at Blades in Fifa 23, including Berge's ridiculous in-game appearance

Newcastle agreed to help free up money in their budget, but now face problems with financial fair play with around £100,000 a week reportedly going on players that are no longer at the club.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Ciaran Clark in action for Sheffield United before injury struck: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage
Newcastle UnitedBladesBramall LaneMagpies