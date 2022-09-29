WRONG Sheffield United kit and Sander Berge's generic face: First look gallery at Blades in Fifa 23
The standard edition of the world’s biggest football game is released tomorrow morning – but here is a first close look at Sheffield United within the world of Fifa 23.
The launch of the Fifa game is always eagerly-anticipated around the world, with gamers getting ready to get stuck into the game and master its differences from the previous guise. This is also the last Fifa in its current guise, with makers EA Sports and the game’s governing body set to part ways after this edition.
As expected United have some decent ratings in the game, with John Egan, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge amongst their strongest.
And while most of the Blades squad have face-scans in the game courtesy of their time in the Premier League not so long ago, star man Berge does not – with his character in the game only bearing a passing resemblance to the Norwegian international at best.
EA have also got the Blades' home kit wrong, missing out the black pinstripe between the red and white on the home shirts.
We’ve compliled a gallery of first-look screenshots of the game featuring the Blades’ new kits, Bramall Lane and new boy Anel Ahmedhodzic – who also doesn’t have a face scan.