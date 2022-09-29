The launch of the Fifa game is always eagerly-anticipated around the world, with gamers getting ready to get stuck into the game and master its differences from the previous guise. This is also the last Fifa in its current guise, with makers EA Sports and the game’s governing body set to part ways after this edition.

As expected United have some decent ratings in the game, with John Egan, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge amongst their strongest.

And while most of the Blades squad have face-scans in the game courtesy of their time in the Premier League not so long ago, star man Berge does not – with his character in the game only bearing a passing resemblance to the Norwegian international at best.

EA have also got the Blades' home kit wrong, missing out the black pinstripe between the red and white on the home shirts.

We’ve compliled a gallery of first-look screenshots of the game featuring the Blades’ new kits, Bramall Lane and new boy Anel Ahmedhodzic – who also doesn’t have a face scan.

