After going 43 games without hitting the back of the net until his first of the current season away at Luton Town, the Scottish international travelled down to Bristol City ahead of tomorrow evening's clash at Ashton Gate with seven in his last 11 games.

McBurnie made a series of changes over the summer, installing a gym at his home and following a dedicated fitness programme in a bid to return in the best physical condition after suffering with Covid-19, tonsilitis and a foot injury that prematurely ended his season.

And Heckingbottom said: "He's showing you what he is. That previously wasn't him; he was letting himself down and it's not the goals that have led to a shift, it's a shift in him and his approach to everything. That's led to the goals.

"He's done it himself, he's made a lot of changes and responded well and I think he's got the bit between his teeth again, which is great to see."

Asked about the mental side of McBurnie's transformation, Heckingbottom added: "I think that can be dialled in even more. He's growing up, and that's forgotten when you judge people in 90 minutes. Getting that balance and in the right space is key, he's in a good place and we're pleased with him. But I still think there's more. And I think everyone will start to see more."

