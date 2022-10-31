The Sheffield United striker has carried the problem for some time now, with surgery booked in during the pause in the Championship season. McBurnie is being managed carefully with regards to his workload, both in games and training, but has registered seven goals in his last 11 appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side – making it a difficult decision to either rest or take him off during games.

His latest strike came in a 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday as United registered their first win since the international break and heaping further misery upon frustrated Baggies fans, who booed their side off at the final whistle.

“With my body, I'm getting through a few knocks and stuff but physically and mentally especially, I feel in a much better place,” McBurnie said after the game. “I feel ready and full of confidence going into each game and feel I'm going to score.

“And if I don't score I feel I'm helping the team positively too. I've got to get through this period now, get the surgery out of the way and hopefully crack back on again. Fingers crossed I won't miss any football, so it's kind of come at a good time really. I've had it for a while, managing and nursing it and getting through to make sure I'm right for the games.

“But when that's sorted out, it'll be a big weight lifted off and I can get back in the gym and stuff like that. So I'm excited by that. But at the minute I feel good in the games; it's just other things I have to manage. Training or whatever, I can't really do a lot of that. But as long as I'm right for the games, that's all that matters at the minute.”

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie celebrates scoring his side's second goal against West Brom at the Hawthorns (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)