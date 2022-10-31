The French-born 22-year-old has enjoyed a whirlwind year since he signed his first professional deal last September, which will tie him to Bramall Lane until 2024.

Since then he has established himself as one of United's key men, scoring his seventh goal of the season already in Saturday's victory at West Bromwich Albion, and also made his international debut, all but securing his place on the plane for this winter's World Cup after being capped by Senegal.

But that notoriety comes at a price, with a number of top-flight clubs thought to be keeping tabs on Ndiaye's progress - and also his ever-decreasing contract length.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night's trip to Bristol City, Heckingbottom was asked about Ndiaye's contract status and admitted: "He's been one of the ones, with the conversations. Definitely. But everyone's got to want it to happen. Conversations are ongoing and it's not simple, I wouldn't expect anything to be done soon."

Ndiaye will go into the game against Nigel Pearson's side at Ashton Gate looking for his eighth goal of the campaign and also help build on victory at The Hawthorns on Saturday, which saw Heckingbottom's side register their first victory in seven games since the international break.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United with boss Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"I've said about pushing him and wanting more," Heckingbottom added, "but of late there's not too much more I can ask about his bravery to get on the ball and his work rate.

"The challenge is to keep that level but produce even bigger moments. There was a moment at West Brom where he won the ball, stood on it and a trick between two players and then a simple pass, and that pleased me.

"Other times it might be another trick and they lose the ball. It was unbelievable to win it back and a bit of skill which no-one else on the pitch could have done and then a good decision. He's playing at a good level now."