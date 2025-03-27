Oliver Arblaster’s vital Sheffield United role despite injury as derby hero Rhian Brewster steps up

Oliver Arblaster may be sidelined until the summer as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury, but the Sheffield United youngster is still playing a key role in the Blades’ promotion bid this season. The 21-year-old has been earmarked for a pre-season return after seeing his campaign ended by an anterior cruciate ligament issue that marred November’s win over rivals Wednesday.

His gruelling rehabilitation work has been captured by United’s in-house media team for a documentary series, while a change in scenery recently saw Arblaster fly abroad to work with a renowned sports scientist. The boyhood Blade is desperate to return to the pitch as soon as possible but there will be no corners cut by any party, with the academy graduate’s influence restricted to an off-field role.

But that is not to say it is not an important one, as part of a three-man leadership group also including skipper Jack Robinson. Striker Rhian Brewster, who enjoyed his best moment in a United shirt last time out with the winner against rivals Wednesday, is also involved, we understand, which further emphasises his standing at Bramall Lane amid ongoing discussions over a new deal.

“He's a highly represented young player,” said Wilder of Arblaster, “and he represents the young guns in our leadership group. We've got someone in that middle section, and the skipper. So there's a little group that I speak to regularly in terms of how they're feeling and their thoughts and to get a feel from my point of view. A lot of clubs do it, and Blaster is in there.

“What he can do now is he can be a voice for me in and around it, especially as a Sheffield United fan and someone who adores the club. And can maybe transmit my feelings and messages into the group. Not that, for me, it needs transmitting because they know what we're about, and what drives us and the main parts of our football club that we have to show and are showing on every occasion.”

Throughout his time in charge of United, across two spells, Wilder has always leaned heavily on senior players to police the dressing room, with the likes of former skipper Billy Sharp, John Egan and Chris Basham among the most notable. But the formal creation of a leadership group is a departure from previous policy, perhaps reflective of the huge wealth of experience the Blades have lost in recent seasons.

“I've always spoken to players, both senior and young ones,” Wilder added. “It's part of my job. you have to get a feel of the players and what they're thinking. If they're not playing the door's always open, come and knock on it and I'll talk to you openly and honestly about certain situations. It's part of the man-management aspect of the game which has always been important.

“There's a line and there's a respect; they're working for me and the football club but they're human beings and individuals and personalities as well and to get to know them as individuals is vitally important. I have to lean on those guys sometimes to send a message and I'm okay with that.

“They translate that message to the other players. Changing rooms are run by players and if there's an issue, we'll strep in. But I'm a big one for the players taking responsibility and they're certainly doing that.”

Blades “incredibly connected” - Wilder

In the meantime, Arblaster will continue building towards full fitness; with a potential Premier League season in store if his teammates can do the job without him in the final eight games of the regular Championship season. “He's got his programme that he needs to stick to and his career to look after,” said Wilder. “But he's an important member of the group.

“We keep them [injured players] all involved. It's great that everyone's incredibly connected. You see the injured players getting involved at the end of games and that togetherness is a big thing, for me and for the club as well.

“I've seen ex-managers and players who don't want the club to do well so they're remembered as the special ones. Not here. The players are steeped in the history of the club and it's important that we still have connections to those who have helped us along the way.”