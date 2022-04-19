Sheffield United boss explains Will Osula decision after Daniel Jebbison's Bristol City omission

With David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp all missing, and Lys Mousset and Oli Burke out on loan, Heckingbottom was left without a fit senior striker for Monday’s trip to Bristol City.

Preferring to pair attackers Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White from the start at Ashton Gate, 18-year-old Osula was introduced from the bench as the Blades sought a winner that would consolidate their grip on sixth-place.

That didn’t come, United having to settle for a 1-1 draw that leaves them vulnerable with just three games of the season, and the decision to hand Osula only his third senior appearance over Jebbison – who scored nine goals in half a season of experience in League One with Burton Albion – raised some eyebrows amongst supporters.

But Heckingbottom confirmed the decision was “100 per cent on merit”, adding: “They’re still young boys. When next season starts, they’ll both be 18. That’s next season.

“They’re babies. They’re going to be big players, but they’re still babies and have a lot to learn.

Will Osula of Sheffield United finds space against Bristol City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“When we used him in the Premier League, Jebbo had a specific role and we were playing roles who offered up a lot more space. It’s all about learning, but I put Will in there on merit.”

A product of FC Copenhagen in his native Denmark, Osula has been in fine form for United’s U23s this season and represented his country at U19 level earlier this year, while Jebbison exploded onto the scene towards the back end of last season when he impressed in the Premier League and scored the winner on his full debut away at Everton.

With top scorer Sharp battling for fitness after a hamstring injury, and McBurnie fighting to save his season after seeing bone and ligament damaged in his foot, Osula and Jebbison may be forced to play a big part in the last three games of the regular Championship season as the Blades look to secure their place in the end-of-season play-offs.

“They’re battling it out,” Heckingbottom added of Jebbison and Osula.

"Will has been pushing and pushing and I felt he deserved his opportunity today.

“For all the young players, this is the first team now and they’ve got to have an impact and help the team produce results when they are involved. Will held the ball up a couple of times and brings an energy. You could see his footwork to get a shot off from the edge of the box, and we want to see more of that.

"There was a feeling of freedom for Jebbo last season. Zero pressure. Now there is more pressure. There is an expectation to create and score, when there is less space on offer.