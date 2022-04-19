Supporters who renew their passes before the final game of the regular season, against Fulham on May 7, will pay no more than their current season ticket.

United, of course, hope to be in the Premier League next season under boss Paul Heckingbottom and chief executive Stephen Bettis says the gesture is a reward for supporters’ loyalty.

“With the highest average attendance in the Championship, the impressive support of Sheffield United fans cannot be questioned and we want to reward that loyalty by freezing the price of a season ticket to those who have been with us all season,” Bettis said.

“As well as appreciating the loyalty, we also understand the pressures on the cost of living at the moment and we hope that the structure of our pricing – which signals no increase since 2019 – will also be of assistance at this tough time.

“Hecky regularly highlights the importance of Unitedites, particularly at Bramall Lane, and whilst we understand there’s plenty still to play for this season, we hope the price freeze will also help everyone look forward to what will be another exciting campaign next season, starting at the end of the summer.”

An appreciation of the ever-rising cost of living was one factor behind Sheffield United’s decision to freeze the cost of season tickets for next season, for fans who renew before the end of the current campaign - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“This special offer to our current season ticket holders will not be affected by promotion,” a club statement added.